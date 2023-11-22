360 One Wealth Grand Prix Chess Series: Ram Vishal Parab Triumphs In Grand Chess Battle

In a riveting clash of strategic brilliance, Ram Vishal Parab emerged victorious in the inaugural leg of the 360 One Wealth Grand Prix Series.

The chess maestro secured the championship title with a calculated draw against Atharva Soni, earning Rs. 50,000/- and a prestigious trophy. As the chessboard dust settles, the tournament's thrilling highlights include tiebreak drama, breakout performances, and the unveiling of promising young talents, all paving the way for an exciting future in the world of chess.

Ram approached Atharva's Giuoco Piano opening with a cautious strategy, methodically exchanging pieces at regular intervals. Despite gaining a pawn advantage by move 27, he ultimately chose a truce.

The battle for second place ended in a tie, with top-seeded Paras Bhoir, second-seeded Arvind Iyer, and third-seeded Arnav Koli all scoring 6 points each. After tie-breakers, Arvind secured the second-place position, while Arnav and Paras settled for third and fourth place, respectively. Arvind took home a prize of Rs.30,000, while Arnav and Paras were awarded Rs.25,000 and Rs.15,000, respectively.

Among the unrated players, Anirudh Subramanian, Aaren Malhotra, and Bharati Shlok stood out, earning recognition. Aum Bhat, Sherwin Prabhudabholkar, and Sarah Jacob emerged as the standout players from the Indian Chess School.

The tournament, organized by the Indian Chess School, awarded a total of Rs.2,50,000 in cash prizes and 24 medals to the deserving winners.

As the curtain falls on the first leg, anticipation builds for the second leg of this series, set to kick off on December 19, 2023, promising to be a significant platform for nurturing young chess talents.