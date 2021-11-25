Mumbai: Nawab Malik claims another fraud; releases more documents targeting NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede

NCP spokesperson and Maharashtra Minorities Minister Nawab Malik has yet again made serious allegations against NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede as the Minister released more documents which he claimed are forged.

Taking on Twitter on Thursday morning, Malik posted two tweets. The first one read, "Friends, Be Alert Breaking news coming soon."

Later, sharing the picture of Sameer Wankhede's mother Zaheda Wankhede's death records he claimed that the two registries have different dates and religious identities, he wrote "Another fraud..Muslim for last rites and Hindu for government documents?"

Nawab Malik claimed that Sameer Wankhede's mother Zaheda Dnyandev Wankhede's death is registered as 'Muslim' in the corporation's death registry, while in the death report she has been recorded as a 'Hindu'. The date of her demise is recorded as 16 April 2015 in the death register with Zaheda recorded as a Muslim. While the death report is dated April 17, 2015, with Zaheda Wankhede being recorded as a Hindu, as per Malik.

The Maharashtra Minister has been continuously attacking Sameer Wankhede since the arrest of Aryan Khan in the cruise drugs case.

The high-profile drug bust case in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested has now turned into a war of words between Maharashtra Minister Malik and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis making allegations and counter-allegations against each other.

While Malik had alleged that former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been shielding NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede and accused Fadnavis of "criminalisation of politics".

He is also going to conduct a press conference at 11.30 am today.

With inputs from ANI

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 11:11 AM IST