 Mumbai Football League: Valencia Brace Powers Mumbai Knights To Big Win
Mumbai Football League: Valencia Brace Powers Mumbai Knights To Big Win

The formidable Mumbai Knights outfit dominated play from the outset and Valencia led from the front. The other three goals were scored by Priyanka Kashyap, VK Srutilakshmi Ranjish and Karen Pais.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 07, 2023, 06:31 PM IST
Mumbai Knights FC powered by the brilliance of striker Valencia D’Mello who struck two goals blanked India Rush Soccer Club 5-0 in a Women’s Premier Div match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra.

The formidable Mumbai Knights outfit dominated play from the outset and Valencia led from the front. The other three goals were  scored by Priyanka Kashyap, VK Srutilakshmi Ranjish and Karen Pais.

In another match, South Mumbai United also enjoyed complete domination and charged to a 5-1 win against D’Souza FA. Spearheading the South Mumbai attack was Shreya Gururaj Bhat who struck a brace of goals, while her teammates Glynelle Picardo, Bushra Bano and Pooja Bandgar scored one apiece to complete the winning tally. D’Souza FA scored one through Nishita Kadam’s efforts.

In Yuva President’s League boys under-17 matches, Mumbai Strikers riding on Vedant Kamble’s all-important winning goal defeated Don Bosco Academy 1-0. Symbians SA scored an identical 1-0 win over DFA Warriors with striker Aayush S. scoring the lone goal of the match.

Results – Women’s Premier Div: Mumbai Knights FC 5 (Valencia D’Mello 2, Priyanka Kashyap, VK Srutilakshmi Ranjish, Karen Pais) beat India Rush Soccer Club 0.

South Mumbai United 5 (Shreya Gururaj Bhat 2, Glynelle Picardo, Bushra Bano, Pooja Bandgar) beat D’Souza FA 1 Nishita Kadam).

YPL Boys’ U-17: Mumbai Strikers 1 (Vedant Kamble) beat Don Bosco Academy 0.

Symbians SA 1 (Aayush S.) beat DFA Warriors 0.

Western SF 3 (Blaise Rodricks, Nirmit Makani, OG-Mrugank Oak) beat South Mumbai FA 1 (Rohit Verma).

GIFA Sports Colaba Youngsters 2 (Chinmay Gharat, Ness Wadia) beat JSCT Sports Club 0.

