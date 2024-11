MSSA Inter-School Basketball: St Gregorious Put It Past Campion School In Under-13 Boys' Section

St Gregorious High School beat Campion School 9-7 in the MSSA under-13 boys' inter-school basketball championship on Monday.

Results: Under-13 Boys: Jamnabai Narsee International School: 2 bt AVM Juhu: 10, forfeit; St Gregorius High School: 9 bt Campion School: 7; Kanakia International School: 0 lt to Nahar International School: 20; Don Bosco Matunga B: 5 bt Witty International School, Malad: 4; Utpal Sanghvi Global, CBSE: 9 bt Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: 0; Anand Vishwa Gurukul, Thane: 0 lt to Universal High School, Thane: 03; Jamnabai Narsee International School: 17 bt Nalanda Public School: 10; Kanakia International School: 0 lt to Seth Juggilal Poddar: 20; St Joseph’s High School, Wadala B: 6 bt Campion School: 4; SM Shetty International, Powai: 20 bt RN Poddar: 0; Fatima HS: 14 bt Witty International School: 0; Nahar International School: 14 bt Seth Juggilal Poddar: 0; AVM Juhu: 16 lt to Nalanda Public School: 0, forfeit; Vasant Vihar Thane: 14 bt Hiranandani Foundation School, Powai: 4.

U-13 Girls: Utpal Sanghvi CBSE: 8 bt Swami Vivekanand International School, Kandivali: 0; Utpal Sanghvi CBSE: 8 bt AVM Juhu: 0; AVM Juhu: 4 lt to Swami Vivekanand International School, Kandivali: 24