MSSA: Harris Shield Inter-School Cricket Tournament Evokes Good Response

Overwhelming response has evoked for the Harris Shield, the Inter-School cricket tournament which every budding cricketer looks forward every year.

Organised by the Mumbai Sports Schools Association (MSSA), under the able leadership of Nadim Memon, this year it 1s over 160 entries for this oldest cricket tournament in the country, in this level.

"Yes, it has been overwhelming and we are happy to accommodated all the teams, despite the fact, we are running out of venues," said Memon who has been on war footing to get things in order, especially the venues which has been their major hurdle every year.

The Mumbai metro's stealing away the major part of the Azad maiden and the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena Dussehra rally at the Azad has delayed matches at this iconic venue, the championship begins start from November 1, at different venues around Mumbai. The opening match will be held at the Parsi Gymkhana.

