Karan Johar To Invite Cricketers On KWK 8 After Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul Controversy? Director REACTS

Karan Johar's hit chat show, Koffee With Karan, is back with its eighth season. It premiered on October 26, with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh being the first guests on the show.

Recently, the filmmaker went live on Instagram to interact with his fans and followers. During which, he was asked if he would be inviting any cricketers to his show. To this, Karan said, “Will they come? I don’t know. (laughs) I'm not sure. I would love to have them. They are national icons and celebrated illustrious personalities."

He added, "But I think with what happened last time, I'm not sure they will even take my call. I’m scared to even call, and I’m such a big fan and have so much respect in my heart. I don’t want to be rejected.”

Meanwhile, Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul stirred up controversy after they graced the sixth season of Koffee With Karan.

The episode was also removed from the streaming platform, and the duo was criticised as the comments were seen to be disrespectful towards women. This marked the first time that cricketers graced the Koffee couch. Hardik had also issued an official apology on his social media handle and said that he 'got a bit carried away with the nature of the show.'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had also suspended KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya.

