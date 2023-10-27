 Karan Johar To Invite Cricketers On KWK 8 After Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul Controversy? Director REACTS
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKaran Johar To Invite Cricketers On KWK 8 After Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul Controversy? Director REACTS

Karan Johar To Invite Cricketers On KWK 8 After Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul Controversy? Director REACTS

Cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul stirred up a controversy after they graced the sixth season of Koffee With Karan.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 07:01 PM IST
article-image
Karan Johar To Invite Cricketers On KWK 8 After Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul Controversy? Director REACTS | Photo Via Instagram

Karan Johar's hit chat show, Koffee With Karan, is back with its eighth season. It premiered on October 26, with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh being the first guests on the show.

Recently, the filmmaker went live on Instagram to interact with his fans and followers. During which, he was asked if he would be inviting any cricketers to his show. To this, Karan said, “Will they come? I don’t know. (laughs) I'm not sure. I would love to have them. They are national icons and celebrated illustrious personalities."

He added, "But I think with what happened last time, I'm not sure they will even take my call. I’m scared to even call, and I’m such a big fan and have so much respect in my heart. I don’t want to be rejected.”

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan NOT To Be A Part Of Koffee With Karan 8, Confirms Karan Johar: 'Don't Think He Wants...
article-image

Meanwhile, Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul stirred up controversy after they graced the sixth season of Koffee With Karan.

The episode was also removed from the streaming platform, and the duo was criticised as the comments were seen to be disrespectful towards women. This marked the first time that cricketers graced the Koffee couch. Hardik had also issued an official apology on his social media handle and said that he 'got a bit carried away with the nature of the show.'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had also suspended KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya.

Read Also
Sunny Deol & Bobby To Appear On Second Episode Of Koffee With Karan 8? Karan Johar Drops Major Hint
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: Actor's House Help Steals Gold Ornaments, Cash Worth Over ₹10 Lakh; FIR Registered

Mumbai Crime: Actor's House Help Steals Gold Ornaments, Cash Worth Over ₹10 Lakh; FIR Registered

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Schools Vicky Jain For Belittling Ankita Lokhande, Actress Says 'I'm...

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Schools Vicky Jain For Belittling Ankita Lokhande, Actress Says 'I'm...

Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Excited As The Buckingham Murders Premiere At Jio MAMI Mumbai Film...

Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Excited As The Buckingham Murders Premiere At Jio MAMI Mumbai Film...

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Rocks Retro Chic At Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival's Opening Night: PHOTOS

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Rocks Retro Chic At Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival's Opening Night: PHOTOS

WOAH! Priyanka Chopra Jonas Sizzles At Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival's Inaugural Night Sporting...

WOAH! Priyanka Chopra Jonas Sizzles At Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival's Inaugural Night Sporting...