MP News: Indore-Dhar New Rail Line To Be Ready By December; Says Member Of Parliament Shankar Lalwani

Indore-Dhar New Rail Line To Be Ready By December; Says Member Of Parliament Shankar Lalwani

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani announced that Dhar, a tribal-dominated district in Madhya Pradesh, is expected to find a place on the Indian Railways map by the end of this year. The construction of the 46.67-kilometre-long Indore–Dhar railway line is nearing completion, he said.

Lalwani also directed railway authorities to expedite the redevelopment of the Indore city railway station, stressing that passenger safety and convenience should remain top priorities during construction.

He made these remarks during a high-level review meeting held with senior railway officials and Members of Parliament from the region at the Residency on Wednesday. During the meeting, Lalwani issued firm instructions to ensure that all construction works related to the city railway station are completed well ahead of Simhastha 2028, a major religious congregation expected to draw millions of pilgrims.

"The focus must be on timely execution, but not at the cost of passenger safety or amenities," he emphasised.

Union Minister of State Savitri Thakur reviewed the progress of the Indore-Dahod railway line, issue of land acquisition required for the construction of Dhar railway station and Pithampur area. She also discussed about the progress of proposed Alirajpur-Khandwa railway line.

Rajya Sabha MP Sumer Singh Solanki also discussed the progress of construction work and the state of the land acquisition required for Khandwa-Khargone-Alirajpur new railway line project.

MP Anita Nagar Singh Chauhan, ZRUCC member Vishal Gidwani, and senior officials of the railway and other public representatives were present in the meeting.

Key projects discussed

The progress of gauge conversion of the section between Mhow and Omkareshwar of Indore-Khandwa gauge conversion project, Indore-Dahod new line project and Indore-Manmad new rail line project were also discussed.

These projects are part of PM Gati Shakti-National Master Plan. Thus, it’s necessary to complete the projects within the stipulated timeframe.

[Story by Staff Reporter]