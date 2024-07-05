MP Monsoon Assembly: MLA Vipin Jain Lays Emphasis On Construction Of Dam Near Chausla Village For Farmers

MLA Vipin Jain |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Speaking at the monsoon session of the State assembly, local MLA Vipin Jain raised the need for the construction of a dam near Chausla village on the Shivna. He highlighted the importance of the dam for the prosperity and development of farmers in the region and to enhance irrigation facilities.

The dam would irrigate approximately 25,000 hectares of land in the assembly constituency. The proposed site is located 30 kilometres from the Mandsaur district headquarters. The site is suitable for a reservoir, with fertile and cultivable land adjacent to it.

Jain previously wrote to the Executive Engineer of the Water Resources Division, Mandsaur regarding the same demand. The department has forwarded the information to the Chief Engineer, Water Resources Department in Ujjain and Bhopal.

Jain has called for the approval of the detailed survey estimate of the Shivna Major Irrigation Project and for giving project a concrete shape.

In addition to this, Jain has sought information on the development of health facilities within the assembly constituency.

As per departmental reply, 10 sub-health centres and one primary health centre are slated for construction in assembly constituency.

Jain has urged that all construction work be completed within the stipulated timeframe and according to contractual terms. He has also requested continuous monitoring and quality checks.