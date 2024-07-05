 MP Monsoon Assembly: MLA Vipin Jain Lays Emphasis On Construction Of Dam Near Chausla Village For Farmers
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsMP Monsoon Assembly: MLA Vipin Jain Lays Emphasis On Construction Of Dam Near Chausla Village For Farmers

MP Monsoon Assembly: MLA Vipin Jain Lays Emphasis On Construction Of Dam Near Chausla Village For Farmers

The dam would irrigate approximately 25,000 hectares of land in the assembly constituency. The proposed site is located 30 kilometres from the Mandsaur district headquarters. The site is suitable for a reservoir, with fertile and cultivable land adjacent to it

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 05, 2024, 08:18 AM IST
article-image
MLA Vipin Jain |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Speaking at the monsoon session of the State assembly, local MLA Vipin Jain raised the need for the construction of a dam near Chausla village on the Shivna. He highlighted the importance of the dam for the prosperity and development of farmers in the region and to enhance irrigation facilities.

The dam would irrigate approximately 25,000 hectares of land in the assembly constituency. The proposed site is located 30 kilometres from the Mandsaur district headquarters. The site is suitable for a reservoir, with fertile and cultivable land adjacent to it.

Jain previously wrote to the Executive Engineer of the Water Resources Division, Mandsaur regarding the same demand. The department has forwarded the information to the Chief Engineer, Water Resources Department in Ujjain and Bhopal.

Read Also
MP Govt Accelerates Tribal Development Under PESA Act With New Employment Plans & Major Education...
article-image

Jain has called for the approval of the detailed survey estimate of the Shivna Major Irrigation Project and for giving project a concrete shape.

In addition to this, Jain has sought information on the development of health facilities within the assembly constituency.

As per departmental reply, 10 sub-health centres and one primary health centre are slated for construction in assembly constituency.

Jain has urged that all construction work be completed within the stipulated timeframe and according to contractual terms. He has also requested continuous monitoring and quality checks.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UK Elections 2024: Rishi Sunak Concedes Defeat, Labour's Keir Starmer To Be Next PM

UK Elections 2024: Rishi Sunak Concedes Defeat, Labour's Keir Starmer To Be Next PM

Rahul Gandhi Meets Families Of Hathras Stampede Victims

Rahul Gandhi Meets Families Of Hathras Stampede Victims

VIDEO: Wankhede Reverberates With 'Hardik, Hardik' Chants After Rohit Sharma Praises All-Rounder

VIDEO: Wankhede Reverberates With 'Hardik, Hardik' Chants After Rohit Sharma Praises All-Rounder

Video: Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Dance Together During India's T20 WC 2024 Victory Lap At Wankhede...

Video: Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Dance Together During India's T20 WC 2024 Victory Lap At Wankhede...

VIDEO: Driverless Bus Runs Over Petrol Pump Employee Inflating Bike Tires In UP's Hardoi; Horrific...

VIDEO: Driverless Bus Runs Over Petrol Pump Employee Inflating Bike Tires In UP's Hardoi; Horrific...