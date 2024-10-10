 MFA League: Young Guns Charge To Easy 3-0 Victory Over Somaiya Sports Club
MFA League: Young Guns Charge To Easy 3-0 Victory Over Somaiya Sports Club

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 08:43 PM IST
Young Guns FC proved too hot for Somaiya Sports Club and charged to a fluent 3-0 victory in Women’s Premier League match of the MFA Leagues 2024-2025 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Thursday.

Producing a perfect combined performance, Young Guns scored through the efforts of Tiah Pereira, Shreya Kaup, and Tracy Monis to complete the win.

In another match, MH Oranje FC defeated Bombay Gymkhana 2-0. Strikers Trupti Deep and Olivia Chanu struck one goal each to seal the win.

Results – Women’s Premier League: MH Oranje FC 2 (Trupti Deep, Olivia Chanu) beat Bombay Gymkhana 0.

Young Guns FC 3 (Tiah Pereira, Shreya Kaup, Tracy Monis) beat Somaiya Sports Club 0.

