MFA League: Young Guns Charge To Easy 3-0 Victory Over Somaiya Sports Club

Young Guns FC proved too hot for Somaiya Sports Club and charged to a fluent 3-0 victory in Women’s Premier League match of the MFA Leagues 2024-2025 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Thursday.

Producing a perfect combined performance, Young Guns scored through the efforts of Tiah Pereira, Shreya Kaup, and Tracy Monis to complete the win.

In another match, MH Oranje FC defeated Bombay Gymkhana 2-0. Strikers Trupti Deep and Olivia Chanu struck one goal each to seal the win.

