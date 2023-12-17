MCF-GMAAA Annual Inter-School And Junior College Swimming Championships: Rupesh Joshi Sets The Pool On Fire With Three New Records

Six new records were broken in the MCF-GMAAA (Greater Mumbai Amateur Aquatic Association) Annual Inter-school and Junior college swimming championships held at Borivali’s Mandeshwar Civic Federation’s swimming pool here on Sunday.

The bespectacled Rupesh made his college ML Dahanukar proud as he rewrote in the 100m butterfly stroke, clocking 01:03.88, thus eclipsing the 2010 mark of 01:06.49 secs, set by Ruia college’s Yogesh Pawar in the boys under-19 category.

Later on he just dominated in the 50 m and 100m free style events, re-writing the earlier records (00:25.84) by set by Hormuz Baliwalla of Jai Hind with a new timing of 00:25.59 and then followed it by winning the 100m event in another record-breaking effort with a timing of 00:56.10 secs.

Others joining him in the record-breaking spree were Moiz Chowdhary, of KC College, who broke the 100m back stroke event set by Ruia’s Yogesh Pawar in 2004 with a new timing of 01:02. 88 secs in the same category.

While Jamnabai Narsee boy, Fateh Chahal outclassed his rivals in the boys under-15 section by winning the 100m back stroke in 01:05.05 secs.

To end the record- breaking day with another record was Holy Cross’s Om Satam, who won the 50m free sty