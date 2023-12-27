MCC Talent Search Cricket Tournament: Lad Foundation Record Convincing 123-Run Win

Lad Cricket Foundation scored a convincing 123-run win over Mumbai Cricket Club ‘B’ in a boys’ under-15 league match of the third MCC Talent Search Cricket Tournament 2023-2024, organized by JSF (Jwala Sports Foundation) and played at the Air India ground, Kalina.

Opting to bat, Lad Cricket Foundation scored 223 for 9 wickets in 40 overs. Arjun Lotlikar top-scored with 62 runs, Vardhan Patel struck an unbeaten 41 runs and Vihaan Bagad made 27 runs. Mumbai CC bowlers Simin Kini 2 for 34, Chinmay Phulore 2 for 36 and Hardik Kumar 2 for 43 claimed most of the wickets.

Later, Shaurya Kanse with match-winning figures of 4 for 14 runs helped Lad Cricket Foundation dismiss Mumbai CC for a paltry 100 all out in 27 overs to clinch the easy win.

Shaurya was adjudged as the ‘Player of the match’.

Brief scores: Lad Cricket Foundation 223 for 9, 40 overs (Arjun Lotlikar 62, Vardhan Patel 41*, Vihaan Bagad 27; Simin Kini 2/34, Chinmay Phulore 2/36, Kardik Kumar 2/43) beat Mumbai Cricket Club ‘B’ 100 all out, 27 overs (Shaurya Kanse 4/14). Result: Lad Cricket Foundation won by 123 runs.