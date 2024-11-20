MCC Elite Pro-40 League: Unbeaten MCC Green Down MCC (Red) By Two Wickets

Sahil Gaikwad (4/33) played a stellar role in MCC Green’s second win, defeating former champions MCC Red by two wickets to stay unbeaten in the 6-team MCC Elite Pro-40 league, played at Oval Maidan on Tuesday.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, MCC Red were dismissed for 168 in 35.3 overs. Most of the batters, failed to read Sahil’s spin. Diyan Kubadia was their top scorer with 45. In reply, MCC Green too struggled as their lost eight wickets before they were home with two wickets in hand.

Earlier, MCC Green with their top order batters led by Suhail Ansari (76), Amkush Paswan (63), Amit Chauhan (50) in fine touch, hit up hit up 274 for six off 40 overs. But it proved a big ask for MCC Yellow as they were shot out for 81.

Brief scores: MCC (Red) 168 all out (Diyan Kubadia 45, Vijay Choudhary 34; Sahil Gaikwad 4/33 , Amant Hussain 3/42) lost to MCC (Green) 171/8 (Ankush Paswan 29, Amit Chauhan 27; Harshal Waghmare 3/30) by 2 wkts. .

MCC (Green) 274/6 off 40 overs (Suhail Ansari 76, Ankush Paswan 63, Amit Chauhan 50, Pranav Patil 33; Kapil Yadav 2/48, Shoaib Khan 2/53) bt MCC (Yellow) 83 (Raj Agrahri 5/33, Rajiv Bhadwiya 3/16) by 193 runs.