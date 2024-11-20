 MCC Elite Pro-40 League: Unbeaten MCC Green Down MCC (Red) By Two Wickets
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsMCC Elite Pro-40 League: Unbeaten MCC Green Down MCC (Red) By Two Wickets

MCC Elite Pro-40 League: Unbeaten MCC Green Down MCC (Red) By Two Wickets

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, MCC Red were dismissed for 168 in 35.3 overs.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 10:02 PM IST
article-image

Sahil Gaikwad (4/33) played a stellar role in MCC Green’s second win, defeating former champions MCC Red by two wickets to stay unbeaten in the 6-team MCC Elite Pro-40 league, played at Oval Maidan on Tuesday.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, MCC Red were dismissed for 168 in 35.3 overs. Most of the batters, failed to read Sahil’s spin. Diyan Kubadia was their top scorer with 45. In reply, MCC Green too struggled as their lost eight wickets before they were home with two wickets in hand.

Earlier, MCC Green with their top order batters led by Suhail Ansari (76), Amkush Paswan (63), Amit Chauhan (50) in fine touch, hit up hit up 274 for six off 40 overs. But it proved a big ask for MCC Yellow as they were shot out for 81.

Read Also
MCA Women’s Cricket League 2024: Ketki Dhure's unbeaten 158 leads Bharat CC to big win
article-image

Brief scores: MCC (Red) 168 all out (Diyan Kubadia 45, Vijay Choudhary 34; Sahil Gaikwad 4/33 , Amant Hussain 3/42) lost to MCC (Green) 171/8 (Ankush Paswan 29, Amit Chauhan 27; Harshal Waghmare 3/30) by 2 wkts. .

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: MVA To Win 155 Seats, MahaYuti To Get 119 Seats, Predicts Electoral Edge
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: MVA To Win 155 Seats, MahaYuti To Get 119 Seats, Predicts Electoral Edge
Maharashtra: Realty Sector Pins Hope On Reform And Growth From New Government
Maharashtra: Realty Sector Pins Hope On Reform And Growth From New Government
Rajasthan Govt Declares Film 'The Sabarmati Report' On Godhra Incident Tax-Free
Rajasthan Govt Declares Film 'The Sabarmati Report' On Godhra Incident Tax-Free
Maharashtra Polls Plagued By Allegations Of Bitcoin Manipulation Involving Supriya Sule And Nana Patole
Maharashtra Polls Plagued By Allegations Of Bitcoin Manipulation Involving Supriya Sule And Nana Patole

MCC (Green) 274/6 off 40 overs (Suhail Ansari 76, Ankush Paswan 63, Amit Chauhan 50, Pranav Patil 33; Kapil Yadav 2/48, Shoaib Khan 2/53) bt MCC (Yellow) 83 (Raj Agrahri 5/33, Rajiv Bhadwiya 3/16) by 193 runs.

Read Also
MCA Corporate Trophy: CGST & Central Excise Emerge Champions
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Poll Of Polls Predicts Clear Majority For BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP’s...

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Poll Of Polls Predicts Clear Majority For BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP’s...

Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Poll Of Polls Predicts NDA's Satisfactory Victory In The State

Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Poll Of Polls Predicts NDA's Satisfactory Victory In The State

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: MVA To Win 155 Seats, MahaYuti To Get 119 Seats, Predicts...

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: MVA To Win 155 Seats, MahaYuti To Get 119 Seats, Predicts...

Maharashtra: Beed Candidate Balasaheb Shinde Dies Of Heart Attack While Waiting In Line For Voting

Maharashtra: Beed Candidate Balasaheb Shinde Dies Of Heart Attack While Waiting In Line For Voting

Olopo Magic: Messi Set To Mesmerise Fans In Kerala

Olopo Magic: Messi Set To Mesmerise Fans In Kerala