 MCA Corporate Trophy: CGST & Central Excise Emerge Champions
Batting first, Automotive CC batters struggled to stay long in the middle and could only score 102 runs and lost eight wickets from their quota of 20 overs.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 09:51 PM IST
article-image

CGST & Central Excise SC, Mumbai emerged champions by registering a comfortable six-wicket victory against Automotive CC in the MCA Corporate B Division 2024-2025 final, played at the MCA Cricket Ground, BKC on Sunday.

Batting first, Automotive CC batters struggled to stay long in the middle and could only score 102 runs and lost eight wickets from their quota of 20 overs. Rahul Kesari was Automotive’s best batsman as he scored 44 runs. CGST bowlers Deepak Shetty (3 for 9) and Yash Chavan (2 for 25) claimed the wickets.

In reply, CGST easily surpassed the winning target reaching 106 for four wickets in 14.2 overs. CGST batters Shreeraj Gharat 36 runs and Tushar Srivastav 33 runs ensured their team crossed the finish line with plenty to spare and seal their triumph.

Brief scores – MCA Corporate Trophy: Automotive CC 102 for 8, 20 overs (Rahul Kesari 44; Deepak Shetty 3/9, Yash Chavan 2/25) lost CGST & C. Excise, Mumbai 106 for 4, 14.2 overs (Shreeraj Gharat 36, Tushar Srivastav 33). CGST & C. Excise won by six wickets.

article-image

