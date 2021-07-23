Maharashtra Rain Fury: 36 people die in Raigad district's Talai and Sakhar Sutar Wadi due to landslides - Watch video

A team of NDRF has reached Mahad, around 160 km from Mumbai, and another will reach there soon, the NDRF official said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday took information about the flood situation in Mahad from Raigad District Collector.

"The rescue operation has been started with the help of rescue squads and helicopters in Mahad, but the administration has appealed to the rescue squads in helicopters to see the stranded people if they go to the roofs or heights of the houses", said District Collector Nidhi Chaudhary.

The Chief Minister directed that rescue operations and removal of roadblocks should be started immediately. The water has receded but bridges and roads have been washed away in some places in the hilly areas of Mahad taluka and the rescue teams should be contacted and the citizens should be shifted to safer places, he said.

Mahad Road, Mangaon Mahad Highway, Goregaon Dapoli Road has been started via Mangaon Pachad, informed District Collector Chaudhary.

The road from Konjar to Tetghar has been cleared.

