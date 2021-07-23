Fuel prices remain unchanged for sixth consecutive day; petrol nears Rs 108 in Mumbai

The oil marketing companies (OMC) kept the retail price of petrol and diesel unchanged on Friday for the sixth consecutive day.

Accordingly, in the national capital, petrol continues to be sold for Rs 101.84 per litre, while diesel is also being sold at the unchanged price of Rs 89.87 a litre.

In Mumbai, where petrol prices crossed Rs 100-mark for the first time ever on May 29, the fuel price is at Rs 107.83 per litre. Diesel price in the city is also at Rs 97.45, the highest among metros.

In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 102.49 per litre while the price of diesel is Rs 94.39 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 102.08 per litre while diesel is sold at Rs 93.02 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices have been static since Sunday. It rose on Saturday with petrol being revised upwards by 30 paise per litre while diesel prices remained unchanged.

According to reports, the reasons for pause in fuel price rise is an over 10 per cent fall seen in global oil prices with benchmark crude sliding to $69 a barrel from a high of over $77 barrel just a couple of weeks back. It had again risen a bit to over $71 a barrel.

With OPEC reaching an agreement to raise crude production, oil prices are expected to remain soft. This could make way for fuel prices in India to actually fall after a long interval.

