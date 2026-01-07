 Hindustan Zinc Confirms Timely Dematerialisation Compliance, Processes All Securities Within 15-Day Regulatory Window
Hindustan Zinc Limited has confirmed full compliance with SEBI’s Regulation 74(5) for Q3 FY26, with all securities received for dematerialisation either accepted or rejected by depositories and processed within the mandated 15-day window, as per a certification dated January 6, 2026.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 02:31 PM IST
File Image |

Udaipur: Hindustan Zinc has ticked all the boxes on regulatory compliance this past quarter. The company received confirmation from its registrar, KFin Technologies, that all demat requests made between October and December 2025 were successfully actioned within SEBI's stipulated timeframe.

KFin Technologies, the company's Registrar & Share Transfer Agent, certified that every security received from depository participants during Q3 FY26 was verified and processed. Each request was either accepted or rejected by the depositories and listed on stock exchanges alongside earlier issued securities.

The compliance certificate specifically highlights that all physical security certificates were mutilated and cancelled post-verification. Crucially, names were updated in the register of members within 15 days—ensuring Hindustan Zinc remained fully aligned with SEBI’s Depositories and Participants Regulations, 2018.

Ganesh Chandra Patro, Deputy Vice President at KFin Technologies, noted that the seamless coordination between the company, depository participants, and the registrar was key to ensuring prompt compliance. He affirmed that all procedural requirements under Regulation 74(5) were executed as mandated.

This confirmation underscores Hindustan Zinc’s emphasis on operational transparency and adherence to governance frameworks. With regulatory oversight tightening, especially around shareholder services, the company’s proactive stance adds credibility and reduces compliance risk heading into the final quarter of FY26.

The certificate was shared with stock exchanges BSE and NSE, reinforcing the company’s commitment to continuous regulatory transparency and procedural rigour.

