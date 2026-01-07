 High-Income Salaried Taxpayers Surge As Earnings Cross ₹30 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHigh-Income Salaried Taxpayers Surge As Earnings Cross ₹30 Lakh

High-Income Salaried Taxpayers Surge As Earnings Cross ₹30 Lakh

India’s high-income salaried class expanded rapidly in 2025, with over 23% earning more than Rs 30 lakh annually, up from 18.5% in 2024, a ClearTax report said. Mid-career professionals dominated top earnings, while younger taxpayers showed rising participation in investing, trading, and multiple income streams.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 02:20 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: India’s high-income salaried class is growing at a fast pace as the share of salaried taxpayers earning more than Rs 30 lakh a year increased from 18.49 per cent in 2024 to 23.34 per cent in 2025, a new report said on Wednesday. This reflects strong upward mobility within the middle and upper-middle class, data compiled by ClearTax showed.

The findings are part of ClearTax’s annual report, ‘How India Filed in 2025’, which analysed millions of income tax returns to understand how Indians are earning, investing, and building wealth. The report highlights that peak earning years are clearly visible. Nearly 38 per cent of salaried taxpayers in the 40–50 age group earn more than Rs 30 lakh annually, making this cohort the country’s strongest earning and tax-contributing segment.

Read Also
Odisha Govt Halts Salaries Of 5 Teachers After School Fire Injures 4 Students
article-image

This trend underlines how experience and career stability continue to translate into higher pay during mid-career years. At the same time, the report notes a major shift in how Indians earn their income. Taxpayers are no longer dependent only on salaries. A sharp rise in ITR-3 and ITR-2 filings shows that more people are earning from business, trading, and investments -- indicating a move away from single-income careers toward diversified income streams.

Investing has also become a common financial habit rather than a niche activity. A large majority of taxpayers filing ITR-3 reported capital gains, suggesting that equity markets and trading are now part of regular financial planning for many Indians. Young Indians are entering the workforce with an investor mindset.

FPJ Shorts
Indian Professionals Account For 34% Of Specialist Talent Moving To Finland In 2025; Report
Indian Professionals Account For 34% Of Specialist Talent Moving To Finland In 2025; Report
From Cricket To Music: Star Indian Cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues Showcases Singing Talent At An Event In Mumbai; Video
From Cricket To Music: Star Indian Cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues Showcases Singing Talent At An Event In Mumbai; Video
Labour Codes To Boost Social Security For Mine Workers: Minister Shobha Karandlaje
Labour Codes To Boost Social Security For Mine Workers: Minister Shobha Karandlaje
Inox Clean Energy Bags ₹3,100 Crore Funding Ahead Of IPO
Inox Clean Energy Bags ₹3,100 Crore Funding Ahead Of IPO

Tax filings among people below the age of 25 rose strongly, and many first-time filers already reported capital gains. Millennials between 25 and 35 years are playing a key role in this shift. They account for the largest share of complex tax filings, driven by active investing, trading, and multiple income sources. The report also points out that crypto assets remain a high-risk add-on rather than a mainstream investment.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Inox Clean Energy Bags ₹3,100 Crore Funding Ahead Of IPO

Inox Clean Energy Bags ₹3,100 Crore Funding Ahead Of IPO

Hindustan Zinc Confirms Timely Dematerialisation Compliance, Processes All Securities Within 15-Day...

Hindustan Zinc Confirms Timely Dematerialisation Compliance, Processes All Securities Within 15-Day...

High-Income Salaried Taxpayers Surge As Earnings Cross ₹30 Lakh

High-Income Salaried Taxpayers Surge As Earnings Cross ₹30 Lakh

Tata Power Renewable Energy To Invest ₹6,675 Crore In Andhra Pradesh

Tata Power Renewable Energy To Invest ₹6,675 Crore In Andhra Pradesh

DIIs Boost Indian Markets As Mutual Fund Assets Surge

DIIs Boost Indian Markets As Mutual Fund Assets Surge