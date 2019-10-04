Maharashtra Election 2019 Live Updates: Fadnavis holds road show in Nagpur ahead of nomination filing

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis holds road show in Nagpur ahead of nomination filing
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis & Union Minister Nitin Gadkari hold a road show in Nagpur. Devendra Fadnavis is on his way to file his nomination from Nagpur South West.
BJP releases its fourth list of seven candidates for elections
BJP releases its fourth list of seven candidates for elections, dropping senior leader Eknath Khadse and cabinet minister Vinod Tawde. Read more.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to file his nomination today, meets Nitin Gadkari
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis meets Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at latter's residence in Nagpur. Devendra Fadnavis will file his nomination later today from Nagpur South West for the upcoming elections to the legislative assembly of Maharashtra on October 21.
(Source: ANI)
Rahul Gandhi to hold road shows & rallies in Maharashtra from 10th to 19th October
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold road shows & rallies in Maharashtra and Haryana from 10th to 19th October, as part of election campaign for the upcoming assembly elections in the two states.
(Source: ANI)
Nana Patole named as Congress candidate from Sakoli assembly constituency
Nana Patole named as the Congress candidate from Sakoli assembly constituency, for the upcoming elections to the legislative assembly of Maharashtra.
(Source: ANI)
