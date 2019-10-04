Maharashtra Election 2019 Live Updates: Fadnavis holds road show in Nagpur ahead of nomination filing

Topnews

By FPJ Web Desk

The Maharashtra state assembly elections to held on October 21. The Election Commission announced on September 21 that the results will be declared on October 24. October 4 is the last date for filing nominations. Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on October 5. October 7 is the last date for candidates to withdraw from the battle.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis holds road show in Nagpur ahead of nomination filing

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis & Union Minister Nitin Gadkari hold a road show in Nagpur. Devendra Fadnavis is on his way to file his nomination from Nagpur South West.

BJP releases its fourth list of seven candidates for elections

BJP releases its fourth list of seven candidates for elections, dropping senior leader Eknath Khadse and cabinet minister Vinod Tawde. Read more.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to file his nomination today, meets Nitin Gadkari

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis meets Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at latter's residence in Nagpur. Devendra Fadnavis will file his nomination later today from Nagpur South West for the upcoming elections to the legislative assembly of Maharashtra on October 21.

Rahul Gandhi to hold road shows & rallies in Maharashtra from 10th to 19th October

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold road shows & rallies in Maharashtra and Haryana from 10th to 19th October, as part of election campaign for the upcoming assembly elections in the two states.

Nana Patole named as Congress candidate from Sakoli assembly constituency

Nana Patole named as the Congress candidate from Sakoli assembly constituency, for the upcoming elections to the legislative assembly of Maharashtra.

