BJP releases fourth list for Maharashtra assembly elections; Vinod Tawde, Eknath Khadse dropped

The BJP has has still not included big names like Vinod Tawde, Prakash Mehta and Eknath Khadse in its lists of candidates , but Rohini Khadse, daughter of BJP leader Eknath Khadse, gets ticket to contest polls from Muktainagar. The fourth list includes the BJP's candidates for Muktainagar, Katol, Tumsar, Nashik East, Borivali, Ghatkopar East and Colaba.

Apart for Rohini Khadse who will contest from Muktainagar, BJP has fielded Charan Singh Thakur from Katol, Pradeep Padole from Tumsar, Rahul Dhikale from Nashik East, Sunil Rane from Borivali, Parag Shah from Ghatkopar East and Rahul Narvekar from Colaba.

BJP's final list of candidates comes on the last day of nomination filing for the October 21 Maharashtra assembly elections. As BJP released three lists before the final list on Friday, speculation was rife if the party would drop Eknath Khadse, Vinod Tawde and other top leaders of the party.