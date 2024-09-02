 Khar Gymkhana-TSTTA Third District Ranking Table Tennis Tournament: Teenager Sharveya Samant Clinches Men’s Title
Khar Gymkhana-TSTTA Third District Ranking Table Tennis Tournament: Teenager Sharveya Samant Clinches Men’s Title

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 08:24 PM IST
article-image

Teenager Sharveya Samant showed great character and put up a gutsy performance to defeat Shivam Shrivastav 4-2 and clinch the men’s singles title of the Khar Gymkhana-TSTTA third District Ranking Table Tennis Tournament 2024.

The 17-year-old Sharveya, lost the opening game, but bounced back to win the next three before the 25-year-old Shivam won the fourth to stop his rival from running away with the match. However, Sharveya with clever tactics won the sixth game to complete a well-deserved 3-11, 11-4, 11-4, 11-5, 9-11, and 11-7 victory at the Khar Gymkhana table tennis hall on Sunday.

Meanwhile, talented youngster Ananya Chande was denied from winning a double crown as she suffered a straight-game defeat against her senior rival Sampada Bhiwandkar in the women’s singles final. Bhiwandkar defeated the 18-year-old Ananya 11-7, 11-6, 11-5, and 11-8.

There was joy for Ananya, as she had earlier claimed the girls’ under-19 singles crown easily defeating Risha Mirchandani 11-9, 11-4, 11-9, and 12-10.

Dhruv Shah bagged a grand double winning the boys’ under-17 and under-19 singles titles. In the under-17 final, Dhruv comfortably defeated Zain Shaikh 11-5, 11-8, and 11-9. He later returned to the tables and quashed the aspirations of Dev Hingorany posting a hard-fought 15-13, 11-4, 12-10, and 11-9 to pocket the under-19 title.

Results (all finals): Girls’ singles – Under-11: Vedika Jaiswal bt Heer Bhatt 11-4, 11-5, 12-10.

Boys’ singles – Under-11: Vivyan Gada bt Meet Parmar 7-11, 5-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-9.

Girls’ singles – Under-13: Myraa Sangelkar bt Trissha Ludbe 11-7, 8-11, 11-7, 11-8.

Boys’ singles – Under-13: Raghav Mahajan bt Aarav Vora 10-12, 8-11, 12-10, 13-11, 12-10.

Girls’ singles – Under-15: Niva Chaughule bt Myraa Sangelkar 8-11, 12-10, 11-4, 11-5.

Boys’ singles – Under-15: Zihan Beddingwala bt Rishaan Kanani 8-11, 11-9, 11-5, 6-11, 12-10.

Girls’ singles – Under-17: Urvi Churi bt Vaishnavi Jaiswal 7-11, 11-6, 5-11, 11-7, 11-5.

Boys’ singles – Under-17: Dhruv Shah bt Zain Shaikh 11-5, 11-8, 11-9.

Girls’ singles - Under-19: Ananya Chande bt Risha Mirchandani 11-9, 11-4, 11-9, 12-10.

Boys’ singles - Under-19: Dhruv Shah bt Dev Hingorany 15-13, 11-4, 12-10, 11-9.

Women’s singles: Sampada Bhiwandkar bt Ananya Chande 11-7, 11-6, 11-5, 11-8.

Men’s singles: Sharveya Samant bt Shivam Shrivastav 3-11, 11-4, 11-4, 11-5, 9-11, 11-7.

