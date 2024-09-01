 Khar Gymkhana-TSTTA third District Ranking Table Tennis Tournament: Talented Ananya Chande Set For Double Crowns
Khar Gymkhana-TSTTA third District Ranking Table Tennis Tournament: Talented Ananya Chande Set For Double Crowns

The 18-year-old Ananya brushed aside the challenge from Urvi Churi, winning in four straight games at 11-8, 11-9, 11-6, and 11-5 in the women’s semi-final

Updated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 10:07 PM IST
article-image

Talented teenager Ananya Chande is in line to win a grand double having advanced to the girls’ under-19 and women’s singles finals of the Khar Gymkhana-TSTTA third District Ranking Table Tennis Tournament 2024 and played at the Khar Gymkhana table tennis hall on Sunday.

The 18-year-old Ananya brushed aside the challenge from Urvi Churi, winning in four straight games at 11-8, 11-9, 11-6, and 11-5 in the women’s semi-final. In the final, she will meet Sampada Bhiwandkar, who prevailed over Sana D’Souza in four games at 12-10, 11-6, 11-5, and 11-7.

In the under-19 semi-finals, Ananya dropped the first game against Vaishnavi Jaiswal, but fought back to win the next three to clinch a deserving 4-11, 11-3, 11-5, and 12-10 victory. In the second semi-final, Risha Mirchandani defeated Urvi Churi 11-7, 12-10, and 11-5.

In the men’s semi-finals, young talent Sharveya Samant got the better of Sagar Kasture 14-12, 11-4, 11-8, and 11-2, while Shivam Shrivastav managed to overcome Vineet Deepak in six games winning at 11-6, 11-9, 12-10, 11-13, 8-11, and 11-5.

Paris 2024 Olympics: India's Archery, TT, And Hockey Contingent Arrive Ahead Of The Event
article-image

Mumbai’s young talent Dhruv Shah is also set to win two titles as he has moved into the finals of the boys’ under-17 and under-19 events.

Dhruv Shah defeated Dev Hingorany 11-13, 11-5, 12-10, and 11-8 in the under-17 match and later put it across Sharveya Samant posting a straight games 11-9, 11-9, and 11-8 victory.

Results (all semi-finals): Girls’ singles – Under-11: Vedika Jaiswal bt Radhya Vora 11-9, 11-3, 11-4; Heer Bhatt bt Jashwi Rawool 11-8, 11-7, 8-11, 6-11, 11-9.

Boys’ singles – Under-11: Meet Parmar bt Aadit Sonawane 6-11, 11-5, 11-7, 9-11, 11-3; Vivyan Gada bt Mann Parmar 11-8, 11-5, 11-8.

Girls’ singles – Under-13: Myraa Sangelkar bt Vedika Jaiswal 12-10, 11-3, 7-11, 9-11, 11-8; Trissha Ludbe bt Sara Ramaiya 7-11, 11-2, 11-7, 5-11, 12-10.

Boys’ singles – Under-13: Aarav Vora bt Ahan Gosar 11-2, 11-8, 11-9; Raghav Mahajan bt Ayaan Athar 11-8, 8-11, 9-11, 12-10, 11-6.

Girls’ singles – Under-15: Myraa Sangelkar bt Ayaana Beddingwala 11-5, 11-5, 11-4; Niva Chaughule bt Prisha Daga 11-5, 8-11, 11-8, 11-6.

Boys’ singles – Under-15: Rishaan Kanani bt Ayaan Athar 11-9, 9-11, 11-4, 7-11, 11-4; Zihan Beddingwala bt Vivaan Thakkar 5-11, 11-9, 11-8, 3-11, 11-7.

Girls’ singles – Under-17: Urvi Churi bt Niva Chaughule 11-7, 12-10, 6-11, 11-13, 11-6; Vaishnavi Jaiswal bt Hitangshi Bhowmick 11-3, 12-10, 8-11, 11-4.

Boys’ singles – Under-17: Zain Shaikh bt Vivaan Thakkar 11-9, 13-11, 8-11, 11-2; Dhruv Shah bt Dev Hingorany 11-13, 11-5, 12-10, 11-8.

Girls’ singles - Under-19: Ananya Chande bt Vaishnavi Jaiswal 4-11, 11-3, 11-5, 12-10; Risha Mirchandani bt Urvi Churi 11-7, 12-10, 11-5.

Boys’ singles - Under-19: Dhruv Shah bt Sharveya Samant 11-9, 11-9, 11-8; Dev Hingorany bt Vibhum Sadhale 11-7, 11-6, 10-12, 11-4.

Women’s singles: Ananya Chande bt Urvi Churi 11-8, 11-9, 11-6, 11-5; Sampada Bhiwandkar bt Sana D’Souza 12-10, 11-6, 11-5, 11-7.

Men’s singles: Sharveya Samant bt Sagar Kasture 14-12, 11-4, 11-8, 11-2; Shivam Shrivastav bt Vineet Deepak 11-6, 11-9, 12-10, 11-13, 8-11, 11-5.

'Very Proud Moment For Me': TT Star Manika Batra Reacts After Achieving Career-Best Ranking Of World...
article-image

