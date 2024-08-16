 Khar Gym Western India Championship: Laxman Rawat Made A Break Of 116 And Defeated Gujarat's Shashi Patel
Khar Gym Western India Championship: Laxman Rawat Made A Break Of 116 And Defeated Gujarat's Shashi Patel

Laxman Rawat won the 3rd round match comfortably.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 07:56 PM IST
Laxman Rawat. |

Mumbai, August 15: Laxman Rawat (IOCL) made a break of 116 in the fourth frame during his 4-0 (68-59, 62-19, 70-15, and 116-1) win against Gujarat’s Shashi Patel in a Senior Snooker third round match of the Khar Gymkhana presents CR Realty-Western India Billiards and Snooker Championships 2024, played at the Khar Gymkhana billiards hall on Thursday. Rawat had earlier complied a break of 52 in the third frame.

Khar Gymkhana’s Sparsh Pherwani advanced to the third round recording a fluent 4-1 (20-69, 55-10, 76-2, 76-29, 74-15). Pherwani had two good runs of 60 and 50 en route towards his win.

Former National champ Aditya Mehta (lOCL) halted the fine run of Gujarat’s Mayur Garg registering a  4-1 (94-4, 27-67, 68-5, 73-39, and 58-35) victory.

In billiards action, Indian National champion and three-time Asian champion Dhruv Sitwala and S. Srikrishna (BPCL) stormed into the quarter-finals. The left-handed Sitwala got the better of seasoned Railways cueist Ashok Shandilya 524-457. He had breaks of 89 and 83.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu based Srikrishna played with superb consistency and constructed three century efforts (116,109, and 101) and went on to defeat Mumbai’s Mehul Sutariya by a convincing 744-295 points margin.

Results: Senior snooker - Round 3: Laxman Rawat (IOCL) bt Shashi Patel (Guj) 4-0 (68-59, 62-19, 70(52)-15, 116(116)-1);

Round 2: Digvijay Kadian (Har) bt Panduranga (Rly) 4-0 (74(64)-25, 72-28, 80(49)-44, 75-59); Anuj Uppal (Del) bt Shahyan Razmi (Mum) 4-0 (58-17, 79(65)-20, 56(40)-47, 71(40)-29); Sparsh Pherwani (Mum) bt Shahbaaz Adil Khan (BPCL) 4-1 (20-69, 55-10, 76(60)-2, 76-29, 74(50)-15); Aditya Mehta (lOCL) bt Mayur Garg (Guj) 4-1 (94(52)-4, 27-67, 68(44)-5, 73-39, 58-35);

Senior billiards - Round 3: Dhruv Sitwala (ONGC) bt Ashok Shandilya (Rlys) 524(89,83)-457; S. Srikrishna (BPCL) bt Mehul Sutariya (Mum) 744(116,109,101)-295;

Round 2: Siddharth Parikh (RSPB) bt Vivek Narayan (Mum) 663(94,56)-233; Sumer Mago (Mum) bt Rafat Habib (Rlys) 542-312; Alok Kumar (ONGC) bt Hitesh Kotwani 516-424; Dhvaj Haria W/o Shivam Arora; Vishal Madan (Mum) bt Vinay Swaminathan (Mum) 356-349; Raajev Sharma (Mum) W/o Ketan Chawla; Rayaan Razmi (Mum) bt Chandu Kasodaria (Mum) 754(183,138)-293; Rupesh Shah (ONGC) bt Carl Serrao (Mum) 556(92)-236; Rishabh Thakkar (Mum) bt K. Venkatesh (Rlys) 450-320.

