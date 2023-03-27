Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, MP Shashi Tharoor condole actor, MP Innocent's demise

Actor and former member of the Lok Sabha, Innocent, who left for heavenly abode on March 26, 2023 at 11 pm, was one of the most versatile actors to have emerged from the Malayalam film industry. A man who could make people of all age groups laugh and cry in equal measure, his death has left his home state Kerala in deep mourning. Besides being an accomplished actor, he was also an immaculate statesman.

Taking to Facebook, Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote about the late actor/politician's contributions on Facebook in Malayalam, which translates to: "Innocent always maintained a left-wing mindset. Kerala will remember with gratitude that he became a Lok Sabha candidate at the request of the Left Democratic Front. After winning, he prominently raised Kerala's demands in Parliament."

Innocent was battling with cancer for more than a decade. Speaking about his battle with the ailment, CM Vijayan added, "Innocent set a great example with his life by fighting the disease with determination until the last moment. He carried on his personal and public life with confidence despite the malaise of disease among many who faint at the mere mention of the disease."

Read Also Malayalam actor Innocent passes away at 75

It has now been learnt that the actor, who was admitted at the VPS Lakeshore hospital in Kochi since March 3rd, passed away following multiple organ failure, heart attack and COVID 19-related complications.

Congress MP from Trivandrum, Shashi Tharoor also mourned the loss of his colleague and tweeted, "Mourning the loss of character actor, comedian & one-time Kerala MP Innocent, who has just passed away at age 75. Aside from being a brilliantly inventive & gifted actor, he was a fine human being whom it was a pleasure to interact with in the Lok Sabha. RIP. Om Shanti."

The actor's funeral will be held on Monday evening at Irinjalakuda St. Thomas Cathedral.

He is survived by wife Alice, son Sonnet, daughter-in-law Reshmi and grandchildren Innocent Jr. and Anna.