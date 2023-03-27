 Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, MP Shashi Tharoor condole actor, MP Innocent's demise
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsKerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, MP Shashi Tharoor condole actor, MP Innocent's demise

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, MP Shashi Tharoor condole actor, MP Innocent's demise

The Malayalam actor was 75

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 02:57 AM IST
article-image

Actor and former member of the Lok Sabha, Innocent, who left for heavenly abode on March 26, 2023 at 11 pm, was one of the most versatile actors to have emerged from the Malayalam film industry. A man who could make people of all age groups laugh and cry in equal measure, his death has left his home state Kerala in deep mourning. Besides being an accomplished actor, he was also an immaculate statesman.

Taking to Facebook, Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote about the late actor/politician's contributions on Facebook in Malayalam, which translates to: "Innocent always maintained a left-wing mindset. Kerala will remember with gratitude that he became a Lok Sabha candidate at the request of the Left Democratic Front. After winning, he prominently raised Kerala's demands in Parliament."

Innocent was battling with cancer for more than a decade. Speaking about his battle with the ailment, CM Vijayan added, "Innocent set a great example with his life by fighting the disease with determination until the last moment. He carried on his personal and public life with confidence despite the malaise of disease among many who faint at the mere mention of the disease."

Read Also
Malayalam actor Innocent passes away at 75
article-image

It has now been learnt that the actor, who was admitted at the VPS Lakeshore hospital in Kochi since March 3rd, passed away following multiple organ failure, heart attack and COVID 19-related complications.

Congress MP from Trivandrum, Shashi Tharoor also mourned the loss of his colleague and tweeted, "Mourning the loss of character actor, comedian & one-time Kerala MP Innocent, who has just passed away at age 75. Aside from being a brilliantly inventive & gifted actor, he was a fine human being whom it was a pleasure to interact with in the Lok Sabha. RIP. Om Shanti."

The actor's funeral will be held on Monday evening at Irinjalakuda St. Thomas Cathedral.

He is survived by wife Alice, son Sonnet, daughter-in-law Reshmi and grandchildren Innocent Jr. and Anna.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MIW vs DCW WPL Final: Nat Sciver-Hayley Matthews star to win Inaugural WPL season over Mumbai...

MIW vs DCW WPL Final: Nat Sciver-Hayley Matthews star to win Inaugural WPL season over Mumbai...

Convict in Bilkis Bano case and Gujarat BJP MP, MLA share stage; tweet pics

Convict in Bilkis Bano case and Gujarat BJP MP, MLA share stage; tweet pics

MIW vs DCW WPL 2023 Final, Live Moments & Score: Nat Sciver scores unbeaten half century to power...

MIW vs DCW WPL 2023 Final, Live Moments & Score: Nat Sciver scores unbeaten half century to power...

Uddhav Thackeray warns Rahul Gandhi at Malegaon rally: 'Savarkar our God, will not tolerate his...

Uddhav Thackeray warns Rahul Gandhi at Malegaon rally: 'Savarkar our God, will not tolerate his...

Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri takes political plunge, appointed as co-convener of Delhi BJP's...

Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri takes political plunge, appointed as co-convener of Delhi BJP's...