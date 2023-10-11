Ironman Race: DSO Vikas Gajre Once Again Shows He's ‘Iron Man’

Vikas Gajre recently achieved the feat of becoming an "Iron Man" in the Lohpurush Triathlon organized by the Deccan Sports Club in Kolhapur. On October 8, 2023, he has once again proved himself as an "Iron Man" by performing brilliantly in the world-level competition "Iron Man Triathlon".

Collector Ashok Shingare, Additional Collector Manisha Jaibhaye-Dhule, Resident Sub-Collector Sudam Pardeshi, other Associate Sub-Collectors, Tehsildar, Revenue and other government department officers-employees, all office-bearers of Thane Coordination Committee of Maharashtra State Gazetted Officers Federation have congratulated him for this achievement.

Earlier in the "Lohpurush Triathlon" organized by the Deccan Sports Club in Kolhapur, Gajre successfully completed the three-stage event in 8 hours 25 minutes by swimming 1.9 km in Kolhapur's famous Rajaram Lake, followed immediately by 90 km cycling on the Kolhapur-Bangalore highway and then 3.21 km (half marathon) in the third stage.

He won the title of "Iron Man" The “Iron Man Triathlon” event was organized on October 8, 2023 in Goa. A total of 787 contestants from various places in 50 countries participated in this competition. Considered to be one of the toughest in the world, the event consisted of a 1.9 km swim in the sea, a 90 km bike ride and a 21.1 km run. The contestants were challenged to complete the 112.9 km race in 8 hours and 30 minutes. The competition started at Miramar. Out of these 517 contestants have successfully completed the competition. Around 34% contestants could not clear the competition. However, Vikas Gajre, District Supply Officer of Thane Collectorate, has set a record of completing the "Iron Man Triathlon" competition, which is very difficult, challenging, testing the strength of body and mind, in just 8 hours and 8 minutes. Vikas Gajre ranked 88th in the age group and 468th in the male category.

Earlier also vikas Gajre completed the world's toughest and oldest marathon in August 2022, with the requirement of completing 90 kilometers in 12 hours. After that he completed the competition in Kolhapur and now accepted the challenge of this world level competition. For this he gave at least 2 hours between 5-7 in the morning for practice. In this, he consistently practiced all the three sports of cycling, swimming and running. Along with this, food and drink habits were closely observed. He diligently put this mantra into practice: sleep early, wake up early.Regarding this success, District Supply Officer Vikas Gajre among others has given the message that "health is the real wealth" especially for the government officials and appealed to the government officials to make time for exercise.