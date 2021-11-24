e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Cabinet approves Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021India records 9,283 new COVID-19 cases, 437 deaths in last 24 hoursDelhi's air quality improves to 'poor' category, AQI drops to 280
Advertisement

Topnews

Updated on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 03:01 PM IST

International flight services to normalise by this year end, informs Civil Aviation Secy

Scheduled international passenger flights to and from India remain suspended since March last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
PTI
Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal | ANI

Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal | ANI

Advertisement

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal on Wednesday said international flight services are expected to be normalised by the end of this year.

Scheduled international passenger flights to and from India remain suspended since March last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. India has air bubble arrangements with more than 25 countries for operating international flights.

On resumption of normal services to global destinations, Bansal said international flight services are expected to be normalised "very soon" and "by the end of this year".

Under an air bubble arrangement between the two countries, international passenger flights can be operated by their respective carriers into each other's territories subject to certain conditions.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

MakeMyTrip to partner with civil aviation ministry to promote regional air connectivity MakeMyTrip to partner with civil aviation ministry to promote regional air connectivity
Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 03:01 PM IST
Advertisement