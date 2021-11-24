International flight services to normalise by this year end, informs Civil Aviation Secy

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal on Wednesday said international flight services are expected to be normalised by the end of this year.

International flight operations expected to return to normal soon, says Rajiv Bansal, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation pic.twitter.com/M0EdYxHnzs — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2021

Scheduled international passenger flights to and from India remain suspended since March last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. India has air bubble arrangements with more than 25 countries for operating international flights.

On resumption of normal services to global destinations, Bansal said international flight services are expected to be normalised "very soon" and "by the end of this year".

Under an air bubble arrangement between the two countries, international passenger flights can be operated by their respective carriers into each other's territories subject to certain conditions.

