India reports 11,903 fresh COVID19 cases &14,159 recoveries in last 24 hours

India reported 11,903 fresh COVID-19 cases and 14,159 recoveries in last 24 hours. With this, the active caseload stands at 1,51,209 - lowest in 252 days, informed the Union Health Ministry.

Active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases and is currently at 0.44 per cent, which is the lowest since March 2020.

With 14,159 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries reached 3,36,97,740. Consequently, the recovery rate is currently at 98.22 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is 1.11 per cent and it has remained below 2 per cent for last 30 days. The weekly positivity rate is 1.18 per cent, which also remained less than 2 per cent for last 40 days.

As per the ministry, 61.12 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far.

In the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, 107.29 crore vaccine doses have been administered.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 09:51 AM IST