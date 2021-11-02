Thane: Week-long COVID-19 vaccination drive to be held in tribal areas from November 11

To speed up vaccination across remote areas and villages in Thane, a special week-long vaccination drive will be organised by the collector from November 11-18. Collector Rajesh Narvekar held a meeting on Monday to discuss the details. It was discussed that even though the number of coronavirus cases are going down, the vaccination target is yet to be met.

An official from the collector’s office said the pace of vaccination has slackened owing to the festive season and the ongoing farming work.



Narvekar said to strengthen the drive in rural and remote villages of Thane, an official in the Taluka task force has been appointed. “We will see that citizens also take the second dose on time, even if Covid cases have declined. Only vaccination can arm us against the next wave,” he said.

Narvekar has set the December target for officials to vaccinate as many citizens as possible. He said that vehicles have been arranged by his office to reach around 111 remote villages in Thane, with the responsibility of raising awareness lying with the taluka committee, panchayat, sarpanch and talati.



Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 10:56 PM IST