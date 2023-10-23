 IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: Mohammad Shami Has Shown The Real Depth Of Team India With His Fifer In Dharamsala
IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: Mohammad Shami Has Shown The Real Depth Of Team India With His Fifer In Dharamsala

The Indian team management will have a problem of plenty when they pick the eleven against England on October 29th

Updated: Monday, October 23, 2023, 03:47 PM IST
India were in a spot of bother when Hardik Pandya was ruled out for the New Zealand game with a twisted ankle but again in every adversity there is an opportunity.

And the opportunity was effectively lapped up by the supremely talented and experienced Mohammad Shami, who was the man India would eventually benefit from in the fag end of the New Zealand innings.

Having missed out on the first four matches of the tournament with India going with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, the spinners and Hardik Pandya, Shami made a real impact on Sunday reminding everyone he doesn't deserve to be kept on the bench.

The second wicket of Will Young where the ball came in to take the inside edge of Young onto the stumps, it was Shami at his best. Bringing the ball back in to the right-handers is something of a forte for the 33-year-old from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh.

The role of Shami in bowling out New Zealand for 273 is immense as he was able to break the backbone of the Kiwis in the middle overs getting Rachin Ravindra out.

And wiping out the tail and wrapping up Daryl Mitchell's innings was something clinically done by Shami to give India the impetus and momentum towards the end of the New Zealand innings.

It was a demonstration of the tremendous depth in the Indian bench throughout this World Cup where India are spoilt for choice in batting and bowling.

To think that the likes of Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav were sitting out is to highlight the standing of Indian cricket.

Players of this quality could walk into any ODI team in the world at any time.

Now, as India take a one-week break before locking horns with England in Lucknow, Hardik Pandya is likely to make his way back into the XI for that game if he is fit and cleared.

Although, that is unfair in the context of Shami's performance, India would not do anything to alter the great balance that Pandya's presence can bring.

It's a luxury any team would crave to have. A lower order power hitter who can bowl ten overs effectively and get you crucial wickets as well.

However, if India win the England game, they would surely be confirming their place in the semifinals and thereafter the likes of Shami, Kishan, Suryakumar and Ashwin would feature in the rest of the league matches.

