 IND vs BAN, CWC 2023: Hardik Pandya Holds The Key For Team India Finding The Right Balance In The Tournament
The all-rounder suffered an ankle injury while bowling against Bangladesh and is being assessed by BCCI's medical team

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 19, 2023, 05:54 PM IST
With Hardik Pandya suffering an ankle injury against Bangladesh in Pune, there would be a fair amount of concern in the Team India camp as he is such a crucial cog in determining the team's fortunes.

Pandya is the man who lends a great deal of balance to the Indian team with his ability to be a power hitter down the order and contribute with the ball as well with crucial wickets.

The Gujarat Titans skipper has been the answer to India's quest to find a reliable fifth bowler who can bat and his utility and value is only measured in gold.

With India's World Cup campaign moving on the right track and the top order firing on all cylinders so far, Pandya has not been tested yet with the bat.

But he has been effective with the ball taking five wickets in the three matches played so far against Australia, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

With Pandya taking no further part in the Bangladesh game, the team's focus would be to ensure he is available for all the big, crucial matches ahead.

India are scheduled to play New Zealand next in Dharamsala on October 22nd and thereafter a week's break later against England in Lucknow.

Depending on the nature and extent of the injury, the team management will have to take a call keeping Pandya's and team's best interests in mind.

With examples of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer in recent times, Team India will have to ensure they give ample amount of time for Pandya's recovery if he needs to be back to full fitness.

Rushing a player given the importance of the World Cup should be the last thing as it would do more harm to both the player and the team's cause.

Team India would hope that Pandya is back to full fitness soon though given his importance in the team set-up.

