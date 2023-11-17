IND vs AUS Final, CWC 2023: Stage Set For Grand Finale In Ahmedabad

In a rematch of the 2003 World Cup final, huge favourites India and five-time champions Australia will clash in what is expected to be a mouth-watering, epic World Cup final at the imposing Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Sunday.

The stakes are sky-high as Team India, fueled by the '3 ka dream,' eye a historic third title, while the five-time champions, Australia, aim to etch their name in history with a record-breaking sixth triumph.

As India enters its fourth World Cup final, memories of the 2011 victory on home soil add fuel to their aspirations, with the hope of securing a maiden final victory against the formidable Aussies. The stage is set for a battle that transcends records, as India seeks to join the elite club of West Indies and Sri Lanka in defeating Australia on this prestigious platform.

For India's captain, Rohit Sharma, the final is a fairytale culmination of a journey that began with disappointment in 2011. His stellar performance as an opener in the tournament reflects the resilience and determination that have become synonymous with his captaincy. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's record-breaking run in the World Cup, surpassing even his idol Sachin Tendulkar, positions him as a key player in India's quest for glory.

As the cricketing giants converge in Ahmedabad, the clash is not just a battle for the title but also a historic opportunity for India to secure a unique position—being the only team, apart from Australia, to lift the World Cup three times. The narrative extends to the prospect of winning the trophy twice on home soil, adding another layer of significance to this momentous event.

On the other side of the pitch, Australia, with a rich history in World Cup finals, seeks to add another chapter to their legacy. With five victories and two losses in their seven final appearances, the Aussies, led by their captain, bring a wealth of experience and determination to reclaim the coveted title. The 2023 final promises to be a clash for the ages, blending history, rivalry, and the sheer brilliance of cricketing prowess on the grandest stage of them all.

In the inaugural 1975 World Cup, Australia fell to the mighty West Indies despite a valiant effort. The fierce rivalry between Australia and England culminated in the Aussies lifting their first World Cup trophy under Alan Border's leadership in 1987. Dominance defined Australia's era from 1999 to 2007, securing three consecutive titles under the leadership of Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting. After a setback in the 2011 quarterfinal, Australia reclaimed their status as the world's best in 2015, defeating New Zealand to capture a record fifth World Cup title.

