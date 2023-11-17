 IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: 'Going To Be Packed, Pretty One-sided', Pat Cummins Excited To Play At Narendra Modi Stadium
IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: 'Going To Be Packed, Pretty One-sided', Pat Cummins Excited To Play At Narendra Modi Stadium

Australian captain Pat Cummins remains excited to face Team India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the 2023 World Cup final

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 17, 2023, 11:08 AM IST
article-image
Pat Cummins. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

A nerve-wracking semifinal win under their belt, Australia cannot wait for the World Cup summit clash against India in Ahmedabad on Sunday, said captain Pat Cummins. Australia beat South Africa by three wickets in the second semifinal on Thursday to book a final berth against India at the 1.3-lakh capacity stadium in Ahmedabad.

India had beaten New Zealand by 70 runs in the first semifinal in Mumbai on Wednesday.

"Easier than sitting in the dugout. Nerve-wracking couple of hours but great effort and a great game," Cummins said at the post-match presentation.

"The good thing is a few of us have been there for finals before" - Pat Cummins

Asked about taking on India in the final with a massive crowd supporting the hosts, he said, "The stadium is going to be packed, pretty one-sided but got to embrace it.

"The good thing is a few of us have been there for finals before. The 2015 World Cup was a career highlight, so to be out there in a final in India, can't wait." Cummins said he knew the pitch would spin later in the match.

"We thought it would spin quite a bit. Wasn't expecting Starcy and Josh to bowl so much early. Bit gloomy, swinging around so wasn't too upset." Talking about impressive fielding display by his side, Cummins said, "Something we talk a lot about. Wasn't up to scratch at the start of the tournament.

"Davey (Warner), 37, diving around, incredible. And the big two up front were incredible." On Travis Head getting two wickets, he said, "he has this knack of finding a wicket. Been different bowlers chip in through the whole tournament.

Australia will be vying for their 6th title when they face India in Ahmedabad.

(With inputs from PTI)

