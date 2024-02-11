 Shark Tank India 3 Judge Namita Thapar’s 'I Am Out, Papa Ki Pari' T-shirt Shows How She Deals With Trolling In Cool Way (VIDEO)
In the video, she can be seen putting off her jacket and revealing the text written on her T-shirt. She goes on to read the text which says, "I Am Out, Papa Ki Pari."

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, February 11, 2024, 03:05 PM IST
article-image

Speaking at a business summit, businesswoman and judge of the business reality television series Shark Tank India 3, Namita Thapar, shared a half-minute clip on social media, revealing the spirit in which she handles memes made about her and trolling.

"I have one more (T-shirt), Sanjiv, which says 'nepo kid, Ye meri expertise nahi hai, I am out...,'" she added.

Speaking about the trolling she faces, Namita said, "The best way to deal with trolling is just to have fun with it, to own it, and to embrace it."

On Saturday, Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, participated in the ET NOW Global Business Summit 2024. The video she shared was from the same event.

