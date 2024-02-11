Shark Tank India 3 Judge Namita Thapar’s 'I Am Out, Papa Ki Pari' T-shirt Shows How She Deals With Trolling In Cool Way (VIDEO)

Speaking at a business summit, businesswoman and judge of the business reality television series Shark Tank India 3, Namita Thapar, shared a half-minute clip on social media, revealing the spirit in which she handles memes made about her and trolling.

In the video, she can be seen putting off her jacket and revealing the text written on her T-shirt. She goes on to read the text which says, "I Am Out, Papa Ki Pari."

"I have one more (T-shirt), Sanjiv, which says 'nepo kid, Ye meri expertise nahi hai, I am out...,'" she added.

Speaking about the trolling she faces, Namita said, "The best way to deal with trolling is just to have fun with it, to own it, and to embrace it."

At the fabulous Global Business Summit @ETNOWlive .. embracing my memes 😉😂 pic.twitter.com/MSf9ff7nxP — Namita (@namitathapar) February 11, 2024

On Saturday, Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, participated in the ET NOW Global Business Summit 2024. The video she shared was from the same event.