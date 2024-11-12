Harris Shield: Parth Ranade Scalps Six But Rustomjee Go Down Fighting

Parth Ranade scalped six wickets but his school Rustomjee Cambridge International school went down to Kapol international school in the MSSA Harris Shield match on Tuesday. Batting first, Rustomjee made136 runs which looked an easy chase for Kapol Intl. However, Ranade made it a tight contest to come up with destructive figures of 18 -4-43-6 to make a match of it. However, despite losing eight wickets, Kapol batters held their nerves to go over the line. Ranade was adjudged man of the match for his valiant effort despite his team finishing on the losing side.

Anjuman I Islam beat Oxford International School at Sassanian

Anjuman I Islam Allana English High School outclassed Oxford International School by 647 runs at Sassanian Ground. Batting first, the Anjuman openers, Muhammad Hamza Khan smashed 188 off 92 balls, with 33 boundaries and a six, while his partner Afzal Shaikh made 234 in just 100 balls which included 43 fours and three sixes. The Anjuman outfit posted 652-4. Medium pacer Archit Upadhyay grabbed (3-64) in 6 overs. Oxford scored 5 all out in 5.4 overs resulting in their opposition dominant attack.

Don Bosco ride over Horizon

Don Bosco High School Kalyan won by 28 runs against New Horizon Scholar at Young Zoroastrian all thanks to Atharva Jori’s 48. Batting first, the Kalyan side scored 176 in 33.3 overs. Medium pacer Nishit MJ snapped a wonderful eight wicket haul, (8-43) in 11 overs. In reply when Horizon came to chase down the total, they were bowled out for 148 in 30 overs. Right-handed batter Vivang Vichare made 75, it was Bosco’s Ashutosh Singh who was the star with the ball snapping (7-44) in 12 overs.