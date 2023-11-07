Harris Shield: Lotlikar Stars In Swami Vivekanand Victory

Centuries from Arjun Lotlikar (200) and Devansh Trivedi (148) helped Swami Vivekanand, Borivali beat Thakur Shyam Narayan, Kandivali by 356 runs in the third round of 127th edition of U-16 Harris Shield Cricket Tournament at RTO Azad Maidan.

Sourish Deshpande’s (111) century helped Lakshashram, Goregaon beat National English School by 142 runs while SVIS Kandivili defeated Oxford Public School as Ishan Khandekar made a brilliant 139 runs.

Modern English School, Chembur registered a 10-wicket victory as their opponent – Podar International School was bundled out with just 15 runs being lowest team total of this edition.

Sharvil Nalavade (St. Joseph) who bowls slow left arm spin claimed eight wickets against IES Raja Shivaji Vidyalay, Dadar .

