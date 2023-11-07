From Angelo Mathews To Len Hutton: All 11 Modes Of Dismissals And Their 1st Victim In International Cricket

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 07, 2023
Former Australian batter Nat Thomson was the first-ever batter to be bowled. The dismissal occurred in the first-ever Test match in 1877, dismissed by Allen Hill.
(Credits: Twitter)
Tom Horan was the first man to be caught, which also occurred in the inaugural Test match in 1877. He was dismissed by Alfred Shaw and caught by Allen Hill.
(Image Credits: PA Photos)
Australia's 1st Test captain Dave Gregory was the first player to be run-out in international cricket. It also occurred in 1877.
(Credits: Twitter)
England's George Ulyett was the first batter in international cricket to be trapped LBW. Ulyett's dismissal also panned out in the first Test in 1877, bowled by Nat Thomson.
(Credits: Twitter)
Alfred Shaw was the first batter to be dismissed by stumping mode of dismissal. Shaw's dismissal occurred in the 2nd innings of the inaugural Test in 1877, bowled by Tom Kendall and stumped by Jack Blackham.
(Credits: Twitter)
Hit Wicket is arguably one of the the most unfortunate form of dismissals in international cricket Australia's George Bonnor (Center) became its first victim during a Test in 1884.
(Credits: Twitter)
Obstructing the field is one of the most controversial forms of dismissals. England's Len Hutton was the first batter to be dismissed via this mode during a Test match against South Africa in 1951. He is also the only man till date to be out in that fashion in Tests.
(Credits: Twitter)
South Africa's Russell Endean was the first batter to be dismissed while handling the ball. During a Test in 1957 against England, he padded away the ball as it deflected upwards and towards the stump. But Endean tried to palm it away.
(Credits: Twitter)
Sanath Jayasuriya (201) and Marvan Atapattu (150) retired out for the first time in international cricket in 2001. The reason was that they wanted to give the other batters a hit out too.
(Credits: Twitter)
Malta cricketer Fanyan Majeed Mughal was the first batter to be dismissed for hitting the ball twice. The incident occurred during a T20I against Romania in August.
(Image Credits: Twitter)
Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews became the first player to be dismissed due to 'timed out' in international cricket. Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan appealed as Mathews' helmet's strap was broken and called for a replacement.
(Credits: Twitter)
