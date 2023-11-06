CWC 2023: Sachin Tendulkar Pays Surprise Visit At Wankhede To Motivate Afghanistan Ahead Of Australia Clash

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 06, 2023

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar met with the Afghanistan team players ahead of their match vs Australia

ICC

Mohammad Nabi presented Tendulkar with a memento after his visit and interaction

ICC

Tendulkar seen here having a fun chat with the Afghan cricket team

ICC

Sachin Tendulkar also had a long chat with Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott and his former India teammate Ajay Jadeja, who is the AFG mentor

ICC

Tendulkar's visit is sure to be a great morale booster for the young Afghanistan team which will take on Australia on November 7

Tendulkar also gave some valuable tips to the players before their crucial clash against the 5-time champions

Sachin Tendulkar recently had his statue installed at the Wankhede Stadium on November 2

ICC

The cricket icon made sure to get clicked with the entire team during his visit

ICC

Afghanistan are locked in a four-way battle with Australia, Pakistan and New Zealand for the last two spots in the World Cup semi-finals

ICC