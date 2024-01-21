 Giles Shield Final: Modern English School, Chembur Emerge Champions In 123rd Giles Shield Beating Oxford Public School
After bowling out Oxford Public School for 118 in 39.5 overs on day three, Modern English School chased down the target comfortably reaching 66/1 in 23.3 overs.

Modern English School, Chembur clinched the 123rd Giles Shield title beating Oxford Public School, Kandivali by nine wickets at the Wankhede Stadium.

For Modern, Jasmeet Singh scalped 4/59 while Shashwat Naik took 3/34 to skittle out Oxford Public School for a paltry 118.

Brief scores: Oxford Public School: 218 & 118 all out in 39.5 overs Arham Jain 57 not out Jasmeet Singh (OB) 4/59, Shahswat Naik (LAM) 3/34) lost to Modern English School: 271/9 & 66/1 in 23.3 overs Rishabh Sadake 32 not out and Pranav Iyengar 25 not out) by 9 wkts.

Awards: Best Batsman of Final Match Arham Jain of Oxford Public School, Best Bowler of Finals - Jasmeet Singh of Modern English School, Best Fielder of Finals - Saif Ali of Oxford Public School 4. Best All Rounder - Shahid Khan of Oxford Public School.

Overall Awards: Best all-rounder Nikhil Verma (233 runs plus 9 dismissals) of Antonio da Silva High School 2. Best Batter Rishabh Sadake (365 runs in 5 matches) of Modern English School 3. Best Bowler Vedant Gore (27 wkts in 3 matches of Anjuman I-Islam Allana.

