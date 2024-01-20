Giles Shield Final: Rishabh Sadake & Dhairya Patil's Solid Partnership Power Modern English School

Rishabh Sadake & Dhairya Patil put together a solid 161-run partnership for the first wicket for Modern English School against Oxford Public School in the Giles Shield under-14 cricket final.

On resumption of second day’s play, Sadake struck 83 and Patil 81 and that has put their team in a strong position.

The partnership cam off 237 balls in 162 mins of play.

Skipper Rishabh Sadake made 83 of 112 balls while Dhairya Patil scored 81 of 134 balls. Off Spinner Praveer Singh claimed five wickets.

The prize distribution function will take place at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Sarvashri Milind Rege, former Mumbai Captain and Ex Selector - Chief Guest and Mohsin Khan, popular actor will grace the prize distribution function.

Brief Scores: Stumps Day 2:

Oxford Public School: 218/10 in 78 overs Shahid Khan 53, 86 balls, 1x4s, Arham Jain 51, 103 balls, 128 mins, 5x4s, Arhan Patel 48, 130 balls, 149 mins, 5x6s, Vivaan Jobanputra (SLA) 3/48), Jasmeet Singh 2/58) & 15/1 in 4 overs VS Modern English School: 271/9 in 80 overs Rishabh Sadake 83, 112 balls, 162 mins,13x4s, Dhairya Patil 81, 134 balls, 176 mins, 7x4s, 2x6s, Shashwat Naik 35 not out 49 balls, 1x4s, Pranav Iyengar 33, 65 balls, 103 mins, 2x4s, Praveer Singh (OB) 5/67