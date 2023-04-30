EXPLOSIVE: CM Vijayan lashes out at The Kerala Story makers, says 'film is product of Sangh Parivar's lie factory'

In a strong-worded tirade against the makers of 'The Kerala Story', the honorable Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan commented that the movie is a deliberate attempt to malign the state and spread hate and propaganda.

Giving out his first reactions following the release of the trailer, earlier this week, the CPI(M) leader did not mince his words and alleged that the film is an exercise in spreading the Sangh Parivar propaganda, in the wake of electoral campaigns in Kerala.

"They are trying to spread the politics of division through fake stories and movies. The Sangh Parivar is spreading such myths without any fact and evidence. The big lie that 32,000 women in Kerala converted to Islam and joined the Islamic State was what we saw in the trailer of the film. This fake story is the product of the Sangh Parivar's lie factory." the CM added.

Commenting over how these films are further attempts at alienating people belonging to minorities in India, the CM further said, "It is necessary to see propaganda films and their Muslim alienation in the background of various efforts being made by Sangh Parivar to gain the advantage in electoral politics in Kerala."

Both the ruling and opposition parties have condemned the blatant attempt by the makers to spread hatred and poison in the guise of freedom of expression. The Congress party has urged the Kerala government to not screen the film in the state as it aims at creating communal tension, in an otherwise democratic society.

'SYSTEMATIC MOVE TO FRAME LOVE JIHAD ALLEGATIONS'

CM Vijayan further said, "The movie The Kerala Story is part of a systematic move to frame the love jihad allegations which was rejected by the investigating agencies, the courts and even the Union Home Ministry. G Kishan Reddy also replied in Parliament that there is no such thing as "love jihad". Still, making this false allegation as the main theme in the film is only because of the eagerness to insult Kerala in front of the world. Sangh Parivar is trying to break the atmosphere of religious harmony in Kerala and spread the poison of communalism," Pinarayi Vijayan added.

WHAT IS THE KERALA STORY?

Written and directed by Sudipto Sen, the film is a depiction of how 32,000 women in the state have been converted and deployed for terrorist activities against India and across the world. Starring Adah Sharma in the lead, the film has been produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and is slated to release in cinemas on May 5, 2023.