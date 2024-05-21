EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Dutt Went To Jail And My Film Sher Was Stalled After Luck, Says Kartam Bhugtam Director Soham P Shah

Filmmaker Soham P Shah |

Soham P Shah, who earlier helmed Kaal (2005) and Luck (2009) has a soft corner for thrillers. His latest offering Kartam Bhugtam is also a thriller based on time astrology. “If you keep my filmography in mind, for me it wasn’t a safe bet since Kaal and Luck, both didn’t do well at the box office. Thrillers are a great genre but are not a safe bet. They come with great expectations and baggage. But, I do attract thrillers and they come easily to me,” he states.

A filmmaker like him, who faced the wrath of industry after his mammoth projects failed commercially but he didn’t take time off from the job. He then made Sher with Sanjay Dutt which never released. “Right after Luck, I started mounting Sher with Sanjay Dutt and Vivek Oberoi and spent two years in the making of it but Sanjay went to the jail and the producers had a huge debacle. I had to face the brunt. It was difficult for me then to make a film since industry is ignorant,” he reveals.

“I had a strong hold in making ad films so running the kitchen was never an issue. Ads are my backbone. I also published my novel in between and now here I am with Kartam Bhugtam, he adds.

When asked if he believes in the concept of Jaisi karni waise bharni in real life, he shares, “Yes, I do believe in it. I try to apply it in daily life and I do good deeds to get good things in return. But, I also feel that destiny is the supreme power. Karma is an universal concept even people in abroad.”

On a concluding note, he tells that Kartam Bhugtam was always made for the theatres despite thriller genre being the ruler on OTT. “I want it to do justice with my technicians hence I didn’t compromise in its making. We shot the film in Bhopal and Bangkok. I feel films should release in theatres as community viewing is altogether a different experience. I know that the days are tough but I wanted to give it a shot with Kartam Bhugtam,” he signs off.