 Exclusive: IRAH Fame Rohit Bose Roy Supports Pakistani Dramas Over Indian Television
Actor plays an app creator in his next film

Rohit BhatnagarUpdated: Saturday, March 30, 2024, 10:15 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Bose Roy |

Actor Rohit Bose Roy, who primarily is known as a television star has paved his way on the big screen with films like Shootout At Wadala, Kaabil is all set to be seen in a sci-fi film titled IRAH. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, Rohit talks about how Indian television is regressive, his love for stage and more. Excerpts:

Being a television star for years, how do you see the transitions?

Every era has seen transitions. When I started doing television on Doordarshan, it was in the nascent stage. My show Swabhiman will complete 30 years this May. It is still so relevant, people still call me Rishabh Malhotra. I did many films and keep transitioning. Ten years ago, I learned that why Naseeruddin Shah continues to do theatre.

Go on…

I did my first ever theatre play and since then I am addicted. Theatre pushes every actor to do better. I don’t know why many Indian actors don’t work on stage. If you ask me that where do I find myself the most happy, it’s the theatres. Transitions are a part of life. Today, it’s the OTT but for an actor, performance doesn’t really change.

How do you see the current scenario of television?

Unfortunately, television is very boxed. They don’t want to grow and come out of their shell. I don’t see any possibility too. Pakistani dramas are so good even the performances. I feel, other than the reality shows, nothing is really working out on television. They are badly shot, they all look the same.

Did you choose IRAH since it’s a socially relevant film?

Honestly, I didn’t do this film because it is based on AI. I am socially aware and responsible but I don’t pick my roles and scripts based on social responsibilities else I would have not done Kaabil. IRAH came at a time when I was not doing any project. I was amazed when I heard the script. We have shot this two and half years ago and since then heavy VFX is going on. Back then, no one was talking about AI technology. Israel has been using the technology since long. However, AI has been misused too.

Tell us about your character?

I can’t tell you what Hari is doing in the film. I don’t want to give away the film but Hari is the creator of an AI app that is immortal. There’s also a love story that leads to certain twists. IRAH is a dramatic thriller.

article-image

