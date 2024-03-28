IRAH Actress Karishma Kotak Tells THIS About Her Next Film With Lord Bobby

Actress-presenter Karishma Kotak |

Actress-presenter Karishma Kotak will soon be seen in IRAH, a film based at the backdrop of artificial intelligence. The film that is slated to release on April 4, 2024 which is likely to shift to a new date but there’s no official confirmation yet. IRAH also stars Rohit Roy Bose in the lead role. “I shot the film in London, my home. I play an intelligent girl who figures about the hackers in the film,” she avers.

Kotak, who generally remains busy with sports anchoring feels that social media is addictive. “We all are suffering from social media as it is very addictive. I switch off my phone by 9 pm,” she tells.

“Firstly, I am a television presenter so I don’t have a pressure to post on my social media account every single day. Films are my bonus and I feel lucky about but as a person, I am very attached and detached. I do understand the importance and relevance. I like to post when I am working and not during my personal time. IPL anchoring is my bread and butter. When I don’t work, I don’t like to post regular gym shots,” she adds.

When further asked to choose between sports and Bollywood, Kotak goes with the former.

Karishma, who was last seen in Freaky Ali years back is now back with her second feature film. When asked what was her roadblock as an actor and the reason for her sabbatical, she states, “IPL keeps me busy. It’s not like that I am choosy with films. For me, its like first come first serve.”

Kotak, who is London based and primarily speaks English fluently but does Hindi films like Jacqueline Fernandes, Elli Avram, Nora Fatehi etc believes that there’s a lot of work for everyone irrespective of their background. “I don’t think there’s any issue with the ethnicity and audiences are open to anything. It could have been difficult maybe 10-15 years. But, now there’s is an equal opportunity for all,” she gushes.

On a concluding note, Karishma opens up about her upcoming projects. “I am doing a film titled Shlok with Bobby Deol directed by Kunal Kohli and Canada with Arunoday Singh,” she signs off.