Enroute To Mumbai, SpiceJet Q400's Wheel Comes Off

Representative image of a SpiceJet plane. | File Image

Mumbai A SpiceJet aircraft's wheel fell off after take-off from Kandla airport on Friday and the plane made an emergency landing at Mumbai airport, according to sources.

"On September 12, an outer wheel of a SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating from Kandla to Mumbai was found at the runway after take-off. The aircraft continued its journey to Mumbai and landed safely," the airline said in a statement.

Following a smooth landing, the aircraft taxied to the terminal under its own power, and all passengers disembarked normally, the airline said.

Sources said the aircraft made an emergency landing at Mumbai airport.

A Q400 aircraft has six tyres. Details about the number of passengers onboard the aircraft could not be immediately ascertained. However, netizens were quick to upload videos of the plane upon its arrival at Mumbai Airport.