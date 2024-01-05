Dubai Rapid Chess Championship: Shivaan Darda Wins Silver In Dubai

In the vibrant setting of Dubai Greens, Shivaan Darda, a talented 10th-grade student hailing from the American School of Bombay (ASB), secured a noteworthy silver medal at the recently concluded Dubai Rapid Chess Championship.

The prestigious weekend event attracted approximately 80 participants from diverse countries, and Shivaan stood out as a star performer, achieving an impressive score of 4 out of 5 points.

This accomplishment signifies another significant milestone in Shivaan's chess journey, building upon his exceptional performances in both Italy and Bangkok. Demonstrating unwavering excellence, Shivaan has now achieved a hat-trick of remarkable displays, solidifying his prowess on the international chess stage.

As he gears up for the upcoming London and USA chess circuits later this year, Shivaan remains dedicated to honing his skills under the guidance of Coach Durga Nagesh Guttula at SMCA Nariman Point. His commitment to the game and a series of triumphs position him as a rising star in the competitive world of chess.