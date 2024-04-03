Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar T20 Cup Inter-Office Cricket: Ameya Dandekar Scalps Four As RBI Defeats CIPLA Sports Club

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recorded a comfortable 5-wicket win against CIPLA Sports Club in the first round match of the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar T20 Cup Inter-Office Cricket Tournament 2024, being organized by Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF) under the auspices of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and played at the RCF Colony ground in Chembur on Wednesday.

The highlight of Reserve Bank’s win was all-rounder Ameya Dandekar who picked four wickets for 34 runs and then scored a composed 35 runs to ensure his team emerged victorious. Dandekar later won the ‘Man of the Match’ award.

Batting first, CIPLA SC batsmen were restricted and they managed to put up a low total of 148 for the loss of nine wickets from their quota of 20 overs. Bipin Waghela top-scored with a patient 44 runs while Visharad Pagare 30 runs and Suchit Devli 20 runs added useful runs to lift the CIPLA innings. Besides Dandekar the other Reserve Bank bowlers to claim the wickets were Vijay Kumawat 2 for 8 and Jay Nayak 2 for 31.

In response, Reserve Bank of India batters played confidently and they lost just five wickets in crossing the finish line reaching 151 runs in 14.4 overs. Leading the charge was Tejas Kalyankar who scored 49 runs, Dandekar 35 runs, Shubham Chag unbeaten 31 runs and Ramanpreet Singh 27 runs while Naufil Rozani 2 for 23 and Shubham Malgundkar 2 for 25 got the wickets.

Brief scores: CIPLA SC 148 for 9, 20 overs (Bipin Waghela 44, Visharad Pagare 30, Suchit Devli 20; Ameya Dandekar 4/34, Vijay Kumawat 2/8, Jay Nayak 2/31) lost Reserve Bank of India 151 for 5, 14.4 overs (Tejas Kalyankar 49, Ameya Dandekar 35, Shubham Chag 31*, Ramanpreet Singh 27; Naufil Rozani 2/23, Shubham Malgundkar 2/25). Result: Reserve Bank of India won by 5 wickets.