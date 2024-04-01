Ex-MI Cricketer Mitchell McClenaghan Announces 'Coming Out Of Retirement', Netizens Call April Fools' Prank

Mitchell McClenaghan | Credits: Twitter

In a surprising turn of events, former Mumbai Indians and New Zealand cricketer Mitchell McClenaghan announced coming out of retirement via Tweet on his X handle (formerly Twitter) on Monday, April 1.

McCleneghan played his last international cricket for New Zealand in a T20I match against West Indies in 2018. In 2017, the 37-year-old renouced his New Zealand cricket central contract in order to pursue overseas franchise T20 league. Since 2018, Mitchell McCleneghan has never been part of New Zealand setup.

McCleneghan played for Mumbai Indians in IPL from 2015 to 2019 and played an instrumental role in helping the team win three IPL titles in 2015, 2017 and 2019. After IPL 2019, Mitchell McClenaghan was never part of any franchises.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter), McCleneghan was excited to breaking the news to officially coming out of the retirement.

"Officially coming out of retirement. Excited for the breaking news!" former Mumbai Indians cricketer wrote on X.

Officially coming out of retirement. Excited for the breaking news! #IPL2024 #cricinfo — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) March 31, 2024

Interestingly, Mitchell McCleneghan's surprising 'coming out of retirement' tweet coincided with 1st April or April Fools Day. April Fools Day is a day where people play prank and hoaxes on each other, often with the aim of amusing others or causing harmless mischief.

However, netizens were quick to realise that McCleneghan posted the tweet on 1st April and said that former Mumbai Indians cricketer is pranking his fans.

Here's how netizens reacted to Mitchell McCleneghan's surprising news

