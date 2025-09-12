 Chip Rally Pushes South Korean KOSPI To All Time Highs
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsChip Rally Pushes South Korean KOSPI To All Time Highs

Chip Rally Pushes South Korean KOSPI To All Time Highs

Rallies in chip manufacturing stocks such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix has helped KOSPI touch all-time highs. And this momentum may continue with the US Fed Rate Cut anticipation.

IANSUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 05:32 PM IST
article-image
Representative image of stocks on a large projector as an investor reads a newspaper | File Image

Seoul: South Korean stocks set a new record high on Friday, extending their winning streak to a ninth session, buoyed by a rally of semiconductor shares and growing hopes for a US Federal Reserve rate cut next week. The Korean won was trading higher against the US dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) surged 51.34 points, or 1.54 percent, to close at 3,395.54, breaking the all-time high of 3,344.2 posted the previous day. It marked the third consecutive day the KOSPI set a new record high, reports Yonhap news agency.

Read Also
President Donald Trump Preparing To Visit South Korea In October, May Meet Xi Jinping: Report
article-image

Trade volume was moderate at 444.9 million shares worth 13.8 trillion won (US$9.9 billion), with winners outnumbering losers 521 to 344.

Foreigners net purchased local shares worth over 1.4 trillion won and institutions bagged 611.4 billion won, while retail investors unloaded 2 trillion won for profit taking.

FPJ Shorts
RSS To Begin Centenary Celebrations From Ayodhya On Vijayadashami
RSS To Begin Centenary Celebrations From Ayodhya On Vijayadashami
'The Government Has Clarified...': IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal Reflects On India Vs Pakistan Clash At Asia Cup 2025; Video
'The Government Has Clarified...': IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal Reflects On India Vs Pakistan Clash At Asia Cup 2025; Video
SBI Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 63 Manager Posts Starts; Check Documents Required List Here
SBI Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 63 Manager Posts Starts; Check Documents Required List Here
Bigg Boss 19: Armaan Malik REACTS After Brother Amaal Mallik Accused By Nehal Chudasama Of Inappropriate Touch, Says 'Tough Seeing Him...'
Bigg Boss 19: Armaan Malik REACTS After Brother Amaal Mallik Accused By Nehal Chudasama Of Inappropriate Touch, Says 'Tough Seeing Him...'

“The KOSPI’s rally comes in line with the bullish U.S. stock markets buoyed by expectations of a Fed rate cut and the artificial intelligence (AI) boom,” Han Ji-young, an analyst at Kiwoon Securities, said.

Overnight, major U.S. indexes closed higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumping 1.36 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite rising 0.72 percent, and the S&P 500 adding 0.85 percent.

Investor sentiment was boosted as the latest U.S. consumer price index (CPI) buoyed bets the Fed will move to cut key rates next week.

The CPI showed inflation is still above the Fed’s 2 percent target but is calm enough for it to give the green light to cut rates, considering the weakness in the labor market.

Han also said hopes that the Korean government may withdraw its controversial capital gains tax hike proposal also boosted investors’ risk appetite.

PRESIDENT COMPLETES 100 DAYS

During a press conference marking his first 100 days in office, President Lee Jae Myung said there is no reason to push forward with his administration’s initial plan to lower the capital gains tax threshold for stock investments, which had sparked concerns for local investors.

In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics jumped 2.72 percent to a yearly high of 75,400 won, and its chipmaking rival SK hynix shot up 7 percent to reach a record high of 328,500 won.

Internet portal operator Naver increased 1.29 percent to 236,000 won, and Kakao, the operator of the country’s dominant mobile messenger, skyrocketed 9.35 percent to 65,500 won.

SK Square, an investment firm for the semiconductor and IT sectors, soared 8.35 percent to 197,300 won, while leading battery maker LG Energy Solution gained 1.57 percent to 355,500 won.

Instant noodle maker Nongshim escalated 6.97 percent to an all-time high of 522,000 won as exports surged thanks to the popularity of ramyeon featured in a global-hit animation film, K-Pop Demon Hunters.

Major financial shares were also strong, with KB Financial up 1.45 percent to 119,300 won and Shinhan Financial rising 2.21 percent to 69,300 won.

Major shipbuilders, however, lost ground following a recent surge.

Disclaimer: This article is cleared from an automated feed with gentle modifications to the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Charlie Kirk Murder Suspect Arrested, Somebody 'CLOSE TO HIM' Turned Him In, US Prez Trump Makes...

Charlie Kirk Murder Suspect Arrested, Somebody 'CLOSE TO HIM' Turned Him In, US Prez Trump Makes...

'Not Bound To Listen To...': Rahul Gandhi, UP Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh Engage In Heated Exchange...

'Not Bound To Listen To...': Rahul Gandhi, UP Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh Engage In Heated Exchange...

'If You Shout, You Will...': Heated Exchange Between Senior Lawyers During Sunjay Kapur Case Hearing...

'If You Shout, You Will...': Heated Exchange Between Senior Lawyers During Sunjay Kapur Case Hearing...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Shouts Of 'Boycott Game' Grow Louder On Social Media

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Shouts Of 'Boycott Game' Grow Louder On Social Media

ITR Filing Deadline 2025: What Happens If You Miss The September 15 Cut-Off For AY 2025-26

ITR Filing Deadline 2025: What Happens If You Miss The September 15 Cut-Off For AY 2025-26