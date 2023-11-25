CCI-Western India Slam Squash: Anahat Singh Star Attraction At The Event

Fifteen-year-old Anahat Singh, winner of women’s crown in the National Squash championship, which concluded in Chennai on Thursday, will be the star attraction in the CCI-Western India Slam Squash Championship 2023, organized by the Cricket Club of India (CCI) under the auspices of the SRFI (Squash Raquets Federation of India). The 78th edition of this prestigious tournament will be played at the CCI squash courts starting from Monday, December 4, 2023.

The talented Anahat has confirmed her participation in the women’s and under-19 events.

Left-handed Janet Vidhi, Ananya Pandey and Nirupama Dubey are some of other contenders in the women’s competition. The men’s draw will feature leading Indian stars Suraj Chand, Veer Chotrani, Rahul Baitha and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu.

Approximately 500 players from 16 states have confirmed their entries and will be vying for the top honours in 16 events. Competitions will be conducted for men’s and women’s, and for girls’ and boys’ in the under-11, under-13, under-15, under-17 and under-19 age categories. There would also be contests for men in the 35+, 45+ and 55+ age categories and Pro-Coach. To encourage young talent the organizer would also hold a mixed (boys and girls) under-9 event.

Darius Pandole is the Championship Chairman/Director and Ashraf Hussain is the SRFI Championship Administrator.