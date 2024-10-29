CCI 5 Star Mumbai City District Table Tennis Championship: Parth Magar Is In Line To Clinch Three Titles, Manasi Chiplunkar Overcomes Shweta Parte

Parth Magar is on a roll and is in line to win a treble, having reached the boys’ U-17, Boys’ U-19, and Men’s singles final of the CCI 5 Star Mumbai City District Table Tennis Championship and played at the CCI table tennis hall on Monday.

In the U-17 best-of-5-game semi-final, Parth proved too strong for Vedant Agrawal and smoothly cruised to an 11-5, 11-5, and 11-9 win without much fuss. Later, in the U-19 penultimate round, he faced a strong challenge from Siddhant Deshpande but managed to pull through carving out a fighting 11-13, 11-4, 11-9, 13-15, and 11-6 win.

Parth carried his impressive form into the men’s semi-finals and, with a degree of comfort, defeated Mohit Vaishnav in four games, winning 11-4, 6-11, 11-7, and 11-6 to confirm his berth in the third final.

In the women’s final. Senhora D’Souza and Manasi Chiplunkar scored contrasting wins to set up a clash for the title. The seasoned Senhora easily got past Anshita Tamhankar winning in straight games at 11-9, 15-13, and 11-5, while Manasi played with plenty of determination to grind out a hard-fought win against Shweta Parte Nayak posting an 11-6, 11-7, 10-12, 13-15, and 11-8 win in a long drawn encounter.

Mugdha Desai is set to clinch a double. She first defeated Sara Jamsutkar 11-4, 9-11, 11-9, 11-13, and 11-5 in the girls’ U-17 semi-final and then returned to tame Shanaya Parikh coasting to a straight-game 11-6, 11-6, and 11-6 victory.

Results (all semi-finals) – Girls’ U-11: Swara Gudekar bt Shanaya Parekh 11-3, 11-7, 11-7;

Anaisha Abhyankar bt Adiya Avadhani 11-9, 8-11, 11-5, 11-7.

Boys’ U-11: Yashan Kolah bt Aadi Shah 11-5, 11-4, 9-11, 11-1;

Yuvaan Singh Walia bt Avyaan Singh Walia 8-11, 11-7, 11-8, 11-7.

Girls’ U-13: Naira Lodha bt Insiyah Kharawala 11-6, 11-3, 12-14, 11-8;

Avantika Ahuja bt Anaisha Abhyankar 11-8, 11-8, 9-11, 11-7.

Boys’ U-13: Kush Kejriwal bt Malhaar Talwalkar 11-4, 8-11, 11-6, 11-2;

Akhil Kampani bt Yashan Kolah 9-11, 9-11, 11-7, 11-6, 18-16.

Girls’ U-15: Sara Jamsutkar bt Krisha Tanna 11-1, 11-3, 11-2;

Swara Gudekar bt Insiya Bhavnagarwala 11-7, 11-9, 11-8.

Boys’ U-15: Aaditya Dalal bt Arnav Wagh 11-8, 11-4, 11-5;

Jehan Kolah bt Sahil Mohite 11-9, 12-10, 11-4.

Girls’ U-17: Anshita Tamhankar bt Arpita Borhade 11-8, 11-9, 11-7;

Mugdha Desai bt Sara Jamsutkar 11-4, 9-11, 11-9, 11-13, 11-5.

Boys’ U-17: Parth Magar bt Vedant Agrawal 11-5, 11-5, 11-9;

Aaditya Dalal bt Shlok Jhaveri 13-11, 11-9, 11-7.

Girls U-19: Anshita Tamhankar bt Sara Jamsutkar 8-11, 11-8, 11-5, 13-11;

Mugdha Desai bt Shanaya Parikh 11-6, 11-6, 11-6.

Boys’ U-19: Parth Magar bt Siddhant Deshpande 11-13, 11-4, 11-9, 13-15, 11-6;

Aaditya Dalal bt Sahil Mohite 11-6, 11-7, 11-9.

Women: Senhora D’Souza bt Anshita Tamhankar 11-9, 15-13, 11-5;

Manasi Chiplunkar bt Shweta Parte Nayak 11-6, 11-7, 10-12, 13-15, 11-8.

Men: Parth Magar bt Mohit Vaishnav 11-4, 6-11, 11-7, 11-6;

Shubham Ambre bt Mandar Chiplunkar 11-4, 9-11, 12-10, 11-9.