 CCI 5 Star Mumbai City District Table Tennis Championship: Naira Lodha Overcomes Insiya Bhavnagarwala In A Thrilling Quarterfinal
The talented Naira and Insiya, both exhibited superb skills, but contrasting styles of play.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 02:31 PM IST
Naira Lodha saved best for last as she gallantly fought back to quash the challenge from Insiya Bhavnagarwala by carving out a fighting 3-2 win in an outstanding and tense girls’ under-13 quarter-final match of the CCI 5 Star Mumbai City District Table Tennis Championship and played at the CCI table tennis hall on Sunday.

The talented Naira and Insiya, both exhibited superb skills, but contrasting styles of play. Naria was aggressive and went for her shots while Insiya countered her opponents with steady and defensive play. There were plenty of thrilling moments for all those watching the contest as the scores ran close throughout the five games.

Insiya started with a flourish to take a 2-0 lead. But, Naria did not give up easily, and instead gallantly fought back to level the match scores at 2-all. In the decider, the lead repeatedly changed ends and Insiya was a point away from the win. But, a determined Naria not only sav ed the two match points but went on to win the next two to complete a satisfying  8-11, 8-11, 11-9, 11-9, and 12-10 victory.

In another close encounter, Avantika Ahuja defeated Swara Gudekar 11-3, 11-7, 8-11, and 12-10 to advance to the semi-finals.

In boys’ under-13 quarter-final action, Kush Kejriwal rallied after losing the opening game and went on to defeat Samarth Mandavkar 3-1 (5-11, 11-9, 11-4, and 11-3).

Results – Girls’ U-13 (quarter-finals): Naira Lodha bt Insiya Bhavnagarwala ( 8-11, 8-11, 11-9, 11-9, 12-10 ); Insiyah Kharawala bt Shauri Wagle ( 11-5, 11-7, 11-8 ); Avantika Ahuja bt Swara Gudekar (11-3, 11-7, 8-11, 12-10); Anaisha Abhyankar bt Neerja Khedekar ( 11-3, 11-6, 11-5 ).

Boys’ U-13 (quarter-finals): Malhaar Talwalkar bt Nikhil Agrawal (13-11, 11-6, 11-6); Kush Kejriwal bt Samarth Mandavkar ( 5-11, 11-9, 11-4, 11-3 ); Yashan Kolah bt Savir Sawhney ( 11-5, 11-5, 11-7 ); Akhil Kampani bt Aarish Thawani ( 11-6, 11-8, 11-9)

